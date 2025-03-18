Open Extended Reactions

TEN YEARS AGO in Tampa, Kyle Tucker was on the verge of a special achievement: breaking Plant High School's home run record, held by his brother Preston, then a rookie with the Houston Astros.

Fans and scouts lined the fences at Wade Boggs Field to watch the latest star -- as well as pitching prospect Jake Woodford -- at a school known for churning out baseball talent. But Tucker hadn't had a hit in three games and was struggling -- at least by his standards -- according to his coach, Dennis Braun.

"The entire grass was full from dugout to dugout with scouts, which I've never seen before," Braun recalled from his office. "Kyle hadn't had a hit in like three games then he nubs a ball back to the pitcher and he didn't make it to first base."

Braun -- as old-school as they come -- wanted to pull Tucker for the lack of hustle, but he also didn't want to risk hurting his player's reputation with scouts watching.

"I'm like, 'son of a b----,' but I let him play," Braun said.

Instead, Braun delivered his message in private after the game, telling Tucker to always run out every ball and to just relax and play his game no matter the stakes.

Message received. In the next game, Tucker went 4-for-4 with two home runs, finishing the season with 31 home runs, breaking his brother's career mark. Braun understood then what the rest of the baseball world has learned in the years since as Tucker made his ascent from south Florida prep star to a big league outfielder projected to earn $300-$400 million in free agency next offseason.

"Hands down, his sixth tool is he's both mentally and physically the toughest kid I've ever seen," Braun stated. "It's not even close."

That's saying something, considering who else has walked the halls at Plant High. The Panthers play their home games on a field named after a Hall of Fame third baseman who is still their most famous alum, but they have also produced major leaguers Pete Alonso, Mychal Givens, Woodford, Corey Brown and Darren Clarke along with 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone and the Tucker brothers.

The younger Tucker graduated from Plant with the best high school career of them all, culminating in being selected by the Astros with the No. 5 pick in the 2015 MLB draft. Since then, he has improved every year, including a monster half-season in 2024 in which he produced 4.7 fWAR despite being limited to just 78 games because of a shin injury.

After being dealt to Chicago in a blockbuster trade during the offseason, the Cubs hope Tucker can lead them to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2018 before he hits free agency. His high school coach believes Tucker -- and his sweet swing -- will deliver no matter the pressure, just as he always has.

"They started nicknaming him Ted Williams," Braun said. "That stuck for a while."

When the Astros won the World Series in 2022, Kyle Tucker gifted his high school coach Dennis Braun an autographed jersey that hangs in the coach's office at Plant High School. Courtesy of Jesse Rogers

UNLIKE THE HEADLINING stars of recent free agent classes -- Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto -- Tucker is not a household name. Some of that comes from his quiet personality as you won't find him bat-flipping or making waves with his postgame comments, but his former teammates insist there is a funny, loose side the public has rarely seen.

"Last year at spring training people got a glimpse of it," Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena said with a smile. "He got miked up for a whole day. All the fans kept saying, 'I didn't know Kyle Tucker spoke.' But to us it was normal. He was our DJ. He's very outgoing. He's funny. I feel like the fans will enjoy that side of him."

Alonso -- high school teammates with Tucker for two seasons -- likens his personality to his game. Steady and consistent, from his prep days into his major league career.

"Honestly, he's the same guy," Alonso said after a recent spring training game. "He hasn't changed a bit. I mean, he keeps the game simple. He's just got this even-keel emotion about him both on and off the field."

Tucker is aware of his reputation but says he does speak up when he needs to -- even if he prefers to let his game do the talking.

"I feel like people think I'm pretty quiet and reserved, which I guess I am, but people probably think I'm more [reserved] than I actually am," Tucker said recently. "I'm decently outgoing."

Tucker also has been able to fly under the radar while putting up MVP-level numbers during his career because of all the talent around him. During his seven seasons with the Astros, he played for loaded teams, with stars like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez getting most of the spotlight.

That could change with his new team this year as Tucker now enters the season as undoubtedly the best hitter in his own lineup. But there's always been a time when Tucker was the center of attention, whether as a prep sensation drawing crowds to a Florida high school or as one of the most coveted players in the majors entering his platform season: It's whenever he unleashes his swing at a baseball.

"It's God-given talent," Yordan Alvarez said through Houston's team interpreter. "It's a natural swing. ... It hurts me that I'm not going to be sharing time with him. When he's on a hot streak I think he's one of the top hitters in baseball."

IN AN ERA of constant mechanical overhauls to even the game's best hitters, Tucker's swing looks just as it did when he was breaking records in high school.

"Why would you mess with Ted Williams?" Braun said with a half-serious laugh, crediting the lack of rotation of his back foot that allows Tucker to stay in the zone longer than most hitters and evokes comparisons to the Splendid Splinter.

The praise of the swing from Tucker's high school coach is echoed by others who work with elite hitters around the sport.

"It's only unique in some of the bat shapes he gets in early," said Troy Snitker, his former hitting coach with the Astros. "The swing itself is elite. It may look a little different in the way he slots the bat and some of the wrist angles and the flatness of his bat but after that it's an elite swing."

Tucker's new hitting coach with the Cubs, Dustin Kelly, agrees with his American League counterpart: "The length that he has, the way he sets [the bat] flatter and creates a ton of rotation. So impressive."

The effectiveness of Tucker's swing goes beyond the aesthetic qualities that leave coaches and teammates raving. When he steps to the plate, the quiet, mild-mannered Tucker transforms into something else.

A sign that provided Kyle Tucker with a daily reminder of the importance of believing in himself during his prep years still hangs in the locker room at Tampa's Plant High School. Courtesy of Jesse Rogers

"What makes Kyle Tucker such a great hitter goes beyond the mechanics," Pena said. "When he steps up to the plate he believes that he's the greatest hitter on earth. ... He's a player that's going to go in there, beat you and go home, play some video games, show up the next day and beat you again and keep doing it.

"He's a silent assassin."

Tucker's biggest improvement over the last few seasons has come as much from understanding when not to swing as when to try to drive a pitch. In 2021, his walk rate was just 9.4% -- 59th among qualified hitters. It has jumped in every season since, rising all the way to 16.5% last season -- third in the majors, behind only Judge and Soto.

"The last couple of years I really tried to hone in on not chasing and trying to just control the strike zone better," Tucker said. "Because you can be a drastically different player if you change nothing else but just swinging at strikes and not balls. I think I've done a better job at that."

AS HIS ABILITY to lay off of pitches has moved into the class of Judge and Soto, so has Tucker's potential offseason payday. He nearly broke the arbitration system over the winter as it couldn't account for the massive numbers he put up in only half a season last year. Tucker and the Cubs finally settled on a contract worth $16.5 million for 2025. If he picks up where he left off, he'll be due another huge raise when he hits free agency. He and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appear to be the top free agents in next winter's class, both likely to command mid-nine-figure deals.

"The numbers are crazy these days but if he has a Tucker-like year, how can he not command $400 million or more?" one executive of a small-market team said. "I'm not saying this either way, but some people believe he's better than Soto."

Tucker will turn 29 next winter while Soto signed with the Mets two months after turning 26, so the odds of his deal approaching Soto's record $765 million contract are nonexistent. Still, those who have shared a dugout with Tucker point to his all-around ability as a difference-maker.

"He was the complete player," said A.J. Hinch, who managed Tucker in Houston from 2017 to 2019. "He could come up and change the game in a few different ways. On a team that was pretty talented, he still stood out."

During his time with the Astros, Tucker showed his diverse skill set in making three All-Star teams, winning both a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove, twice belting 30 home runs, stealing 30 bases in 2023 and becoming one of the sport's elite players.

"I think him and Manny Machado play the game so similarly because the game's easy for those guys," Alonso said. "It's very fluid, very relaxed, because for them it's just natural. Things came natural [to Tucker] and he just has one of those swings that it plays and it's always played.

"He's one of the best in the game, and the only thing that's going to change about him is his contractual situation, not his play, not his attitude towards the game. He's just like he was back then."