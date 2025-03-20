Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds and catcher Jose Trevino have agreed on a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season, it was announced Thursday.

The deal, which includes a club option for 2028, is worth $15 million, according to the New York Post, and includes $11.5 million in newly guaranteed money.

He will begin the season as the Reds top catcher. Tyler Stephenson is sidelined by an oblique injury; he last played March 11, was scratched the following day and had an MRI on March 13.

Trevino, who was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, hit eight home runs with 28 RBIs in 73 games for the New York Yankees last season. He was acquired by the Reds in December for right-hander Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson.

In seven major league seasons, Trevino, 32, is a career .236 hitter with a .637 OPS, 32 home runs and 141 RBIs in 399 games with the Texas Rangers (2018-21) and Yankees.

An All-Star and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2022, he was 1-for-5 with a walk in four postseason games last fall.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.