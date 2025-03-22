Open Extended Reactions

A shoulder injury that plagued Cincinnati's Spencer Steer all of the 2024 season has him starting this season on the injured list, Reds manager Terry Francona said Saturday.

Steer managed to mostly play through the right shoulder soreness last season, but it was still an issue when he started camp this spring.

He last appeared in a Cactus League game on Feb. 27. He had a cortisone injection on March 1 and was shut down until March 12. He started throwing earlier this week and appeared in a minor league game Thursday as a designated hitter.

"I talked to him, and he understands that being a full-time DH isn't best for him or our team," Francona said. "I understand coming back, we're going to have to message it a little bit, but if we can get him playing a position, that'll help."

Steer, 27, had imaging on the tests which showed no structural issues in the shoulder.

No timetable for his return was announced.

"I talked to him for a while," Francona said. "I give the kid so much credit. He's busting his [butt]. But he's also such a good kid that he listens, and he gives you good opinions. ... We've got to see how he progresses, that's the most important thing."

Steer was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 MLB draft and made his major league debut in August 2022 after being traded to the Reds.

In 158 games last season, primarily as the left fielder or first baseman, Steer hit .225 with 20 home runs and a team-leading 92 RBIs.

In 342 career games, Steer has batted .245 with 45 home runs and 186 RBIs.