TORONTO -- Sidearming right-hander Tyler Rogers and the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $37 million, three-year contract Monday.

Rogers' deal includes a 2029 option.

Rogers, 34, is the latest pitching addition by the Blue Jays, who agreed to a $210 million, seven-year contract with Dylan Cease and a $30 million, three-year deal with Cody Ponce. The Blue Jays also acquired reliever Chase Lee in a trade with Detroit.

Rogers led the major leagues this year with 81 pitching appearances for San Francisco and the New York Mets, who acquired him on July 30 for pitchers Jose Butto and Blade Tidwell, along with minor league outfield prospect Drew Gilbert. Rogers leads the majors with 403 appearances and 406 1/3 relief innings since 2020.

Rogers has a 2.76 ERA in 420 games for San Francisco (2019-25) and the Mets.

Left-hander Justin Bruihl was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.