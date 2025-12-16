Open Extended Reactions

Boston traded right-hander Luis Perales to Washington for left-hander Jake Bennett on Monday in an exchange of prospects returning from Tommy John surgery.

Perales, 22, was ranked as Boston's No. 5 prospect by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel in August.

He had Tommy John surgery in June 2024 and returned to the mound this past Sept. 13, pitching 2 1/3 innings during three late-season minor league appearances for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worchester.

The hard-throwing righty averaged 14.97 strikeouts per nine innings in 2024 before getting hurt.

Bennett, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft. He had Tommy John surgery in September 2023, returned this past May 1 and went 2-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for Class A Fredericksburg, High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg.

