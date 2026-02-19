Orioles' Jordan Westburg 'physically unable' to participate

Open Extended Reactions

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg has been "physically unable" to take part in spring training after a right oblique injury during the offseason, manager Craig Albernaz said Thursday.

It was unclear if a new elbow issue also is keeping him off the field.

"He's just unable to participate right now," first-year manager Craig Albernaz told reporters Thursday. "He's getting evaluated by our medical team and also outside people to make sure we have a plan in place, and see what's going on with Jordan to get him going.

"Just physically unable to go. ... Just want to make sure that we do our due diligence and make sure Jordan is in the best chance to play this year."

Westburg, who turned 27 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 17 homers and 41 RBIs in 85 games last season, when he missed time with a left hamstring strain and a right ankle sprain.

He hit .265 with 18 homers and 63 RBIs in 107 games in 2024, when he appeared in the All-Star Game two weeks before sustaining a broken right hand when getting hit by a pitch.

The Orioles will be without second baseman Jackson Holliday to start the season after surgery last week to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand.