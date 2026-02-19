Former manager Bob Melvin returns to A's as special assistant

Open Extended Reactions

MESA, Ariz. -- Former big league manager Bob Melvin is returning to the Athletics as a special assistant in baseball operations.

The Athletics said Thursday that Melvin will advise the front office. The 64-year-old managed the A's to three AL West titles from 2011-21, then left for San Diego and later San Francisco. The 64-year-old previously managed Seattle and Arizona.

Melvin was voted American League Manager of the Year in 2012 and 2018 with the A's and led them to the playoffs six times while compiling an 853-764 record. The only manager in franchise history with more wins was Connie Mack with 3,582 for the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-50.

In 22 seasons overall as a manager, Melvin has a 1,678-1,588 record, ranking 20th for wins. He was National League Manager of the Year with the Diamondbacks in 2007.

San Diego hired Melvin away from the A's after the 2021 season, and he left the Padres after two seasons to go to San Francisco. The Giants fired Melvin after an 81-81 record last year, their fourth consecutive season missing the playoffs.

The former big league catcher played 692 games for seven different teams over 10 seasons from 1985-94. His most with any team were 265 games with his hometown Giants from from 1986-88.