The 2026 ESPN Fantasy Baseball draft guide: Rankings, tips, stats, strategy and more

Whether you are trying fantasy baseball for the first time or are an experienced vet, the 2026 ESPN fantasy baseball draft guide has everything you need to help you crush your drafts.

From rankings and mock drafts to sleepers, breakouts and who you should -- or should not -- draft, we've got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

This draft guide will be updated frequently, so keep checking in for more insight, analysis, and projections.

Other resources: Sign up! | Projections | Rankings | Injuries | Depth charts

Rankings, cheat sheets

ESPN expert rankings: Points leagues | Head-to-head categories/rotisserie

Dynasty rankings: Top 300 players for 2026 and beyond (Coming soon!)

Advice and expert intel

Fantasy baseball 101: Everything you need to play, draft and run a league

Tristan H. Cockcroft with advice for newcomers and returning players alike

Top players to watch this spring: Acuna, Strider lead list

Eric Karabell outlines players in interesting new situations most likely to have fantasy impact in 2026

Fantasy impact of offseason trades and signings

Expectations for all of the players who have changed teams this winter

News or noise: What's the fantasy baseball impact from news around MLB?

Hearing a lot of buzz, but don't know what to make of it? Here's where you should turn

Prospect watch

Karabell's top-10 prospects to consider drafting for 2026 leagues

A gaggle of shortstops leads the list of alluring fantasy newcomers

Ten names to know from the Arizona Fall League

Check out Eric Karabell's eye-witness account of AFL action

Looking back on 2025

Which pitchers are MVPs, LVPs of 2025?

The best and the worst fantasy hurlers from last season

Which hitters are MVPs, LVPs of 2025?

Some of the top bats that surprised, for better or worse