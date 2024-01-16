Open Extended Reactions

Never draft without a cheat sheet!

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2024 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

You can do all the research you want ahead of a draft, but entering the draft room without a cheat sheet is like taking a trip to the plate in an MLB game without your bat. It's a crucial part of your draft process so you can keep track of who has gone, who is still available, and review and take notes along the way to help you stick to your strategy and draft a great team.

With that in mind, ESPN's experts have provided their rankings for you in printable formats, so no matter what kind of league you're in, chances are we have a cheat sheet just for you.

Click any of the links below for a one-page, printable PDF to take to your draft.

Head-to-head points leagues

Cheat sheets by Tristan H. Cockcroft

Top 300 cheat sheet for head-to-head points leagues

Position-by-position cheat sheet for head-to-head points leagues

Head-to-head categories/roto leagues

Cheat sheets by Eric Karabell

Top 300 cheat sheet for head-to-head categories leagues

Position-by-position cheat sheet for head-to-head categories leagues

Specialty Cheat Sheets

Coming soon

Tristan H. Cockcroft's Dynasty Top 300

Tristan H. Cockcroft's Dynasty position-by-position

AL- and NL-only leagues

Coming soon

Top 360 cheat sheet for AL-only roto and H2H Cat leagues

Position-by-position cheat sheet for AL-only roto and H2H Cat leagues

Top 360 cheat sheet for NL-only roto and H2H Cat leagues

Position-by-position cheat sheet for NL-only roto and H2H Cat leagues