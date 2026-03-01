2026 NFL combine: Top draft prospects, best workouts, risers

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NFL combine concluded Sunday after the offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class had their on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Defensive linemen and linebackers started things off Thursday, and the defensive backs and tight ends ran through drills Friday. The top quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers worked out Saturday.

Who ran fastest in the 40-yard dash? Who dominated the rest of the on-field work? Draft experts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates recapped all four days of the combine workouts. They evaluated the top performances from every position, picked prospects who are rising (or potentially falling) and addressed notable under-the-radar showings.

Let's break down all the action.

Jump to a section:

OL: Takeaways | Risers | Standouts

QB/WR/RB: Takeaways | Risers | Standouts

DB/TE: Takeaways | Risers | Standouts

DL/LB: Takeaways | Risers | Standouts

Day 4: Offensive linemen

Notables who did not work out: Francis Mauigoa (Miami)

What are the biggest takeaways from Sunday's workouts?

Reid: The top of the offensive tackle group isn't as good as a year ago, when names such as Will Campbell, Armand Membou and Kelvin Banks Jr. led the board. From teams that I have spoken to, Georgia's Monroe Freeling and Miami's Mauigoa are the two names that are mentioned at the top of the class, but don't count out another contender emerging and being selected inside of the top 20 picks. We could see as many as six offensive tackles drafted in the first round. That shows just how top-heavy this group is even without the high-end options.

Yates: I concur completely Jordan, as it's going to be a wide-open derby in Round 1 at offensive tackle. There's much less debate at guard, as Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane is the only lock to go in the first round. And I do expect a flurry of picks for all offensive linemen from the end of Day 2 into the early portion of Day 3.

A common refrain from people around the combine has been that with the dearth of quality offensive linemen leaguewide, there's going to be a run on the position that might not reflect the overall quality of the class. But the roll of the dice could be worth it if teams can properly develop those players.

Who are the biggest risers from Day 4?

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor's measurables were a good place to start his day, as he measured in at nearly 6-foot-6, 321 pounds and a wingspan north of 83 inches. He continued on with a 4.95 in the 40, showing that athleticism throughout the positional drills. Iheanachor did not play high school football, so he's still very much a developing player. But the upside is impressive. I've felt throughout the process that Iheanachor could sneak into Round 1, and the combine has only furthered the notion that he could go in the top 20 picks. -- Yates

Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Morris became a full-time starter for the first time in 2025, playing 766 snaps at left guard for the Bulldogs. He has great size at 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms, but he also displayed his athletic juice with a 1.73-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash. Morris' athletic ability was highlighted at Georgia when he was tapped into as a goal-line fullback. His consistency has always been the biggest question mark surrounding his game, but the combine confirmed how well he can move. I believe he'll wind up somewhere in the fourth or fifth round. -- Yates

Markell Bell, OT, Miami

At 6-foot-9, 346 pounds, Bell is an offensive tackle prospect who surprisingly moved very well for his size. His sudden movement skills won't wow you, but he's an efficient mover who understands how to control his frame. Cleveland's Dawand Jones and Houston's Trent Brown are two comparisons that come to mind when evaluating Bell, as they all are massive blockers who can dominate at their size. Bell has a mixture of late Day 2 and early Day 3 grades from teams, but many view him as a developmental prospect with potential. -- Reid

Logan Jones, C, Iowa

My top-ranked center coming into the combine all but solidified himself as the top option at the position. At 6-foot-3, 299 pounds, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any offensive linemen at 4.90 seconds. Jones is viewed as an ideal fit for teams that operate in zone schemes, as he's an excellent on-the-move run blocker. I expect Jones to be picked inside of the top 100 picks and become a starter early on in his career. -- Reid

How did other top prospects look on Day 4?

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

From all of the names in the first tier of offensive tackles, Lomu was someone who has generated split opinions from scouts. There are some scouts who are concerned about his play strength, but others like the potential and feel that all of his flaws can be improved over time. At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, he managed to run a 4.99-second 40-yard dash time and reach 32.5 inches in the vertical jump. Both are great numbers for him and solidify that he won't fall outside of the top 25 picks. -- Reid

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor was among the more polarizing prospects at the combine. Many eyes were on the weigh-in, where he came in at 6-foot-7, 352 pounds. Despite his inconsistencies, plenty of teams are still enamored with his physical profile. And he helped himself with a 5.22-second 40-yard dash time that's considered good for his size. The opinions on his position in the NFL remain spilt. Some teams prefer him at guard, while others believe he can be a starter at either tackle spot. -- Reid

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Freeling arrived in Indianapolis as a prospect that the league felt was ready to dominate this event -- and he did. Of any of the offensive tackles that have been discussed as first-round locks (see: the other four mentioned in this section), Freeling was the tallest (6-foot-7), had the longest arms (34.75 inches) and had the largest wingspan (84.5 inches). He also ran a 4.93 in the 40, further emphasizing that in a class that features other tackles with below prototypical measurements, Freeling has all the physical tools to go extremely high. He has been a top-15 prospect for me -- and trending up. -- Yates

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

One of the key questions marks surrounding Fano was just how long he was. We found out that he is 6-foot-6 (an excellent number), but has 32.125-inch arms and just 9-inch hands. Those latter two numbers are below the ideal for an offensive tackle, but Fano's on-field workout confirmed his exceptional athleticism. After tying for the second-fastest 40 (4.91 seconds), Fano showed body control and redirect skills that would make any offensive line coach excited. He will be more appealing to teams that run a zone scheme rather than a gap/power scheme. -- Yates

Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Ioane did exactly what he needed to do: Leave zero doubt that he is the best guard in the class and will go in the first round. He opted not to run, but his overall footwork and athletic profile really shined in the positional drills. Plus, he measured in at just over 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, with a wingspan of roughly 80 inches -- all of those are rock solid for a guard prospect. Ioane is among the prospects with the fewest question marks, which is part of the reason why he ranks 16th overall on my board. -- Yates

More notes, thoughts and things we heard and saw on Day 4

Reid:

Opting to wait until Miami's pro day on March 23, Mauigoa will have an opportunity to showcase why he should be the first offensive tackle off of the board. There are some teams that view him as a guard long-term, but he did surpass the ideal 33-inch threshold for offensive tackles -- measuring with 33¼-inch arms.

At the conclusion of each workout, there are certain players requested by NFL teams to take snaps at center. The reasoning behind this is to see how comfortable they are with snapping the ball or they simply have never played it before and teams want to see them there. Fano was one name of note who was requested, which is interesting since he's considered one of the top offensive tackles.

Yates:

Oklahoma's Febechi Nwaiwu is an intriguing player who generated buzz at the combine in part because of his versatility. He logged 673 snaps at guard and 140 snaps at center this past season, displaying that his floor is a backup at all three interior positions. Nwaiwu even played some right tackle in two seasons at North Texas. He is a rock-solid athlete with a great run game temperament, straining all the way to the whistle. Nwaiwu could be off the board near the end of Day 2 in April.

Day 3: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

Notables who did not work out: Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

What are the biggest takeaways from Saturday's workouts?

Reid: Who is the QB3? It's one of the most highly debated topics in this class and a question that evaluators wanted more clarity on Saturday. Mendoza is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick and Ty Simpson (Alabama) is widely viewed as the likely second passer off of the board and a top-40 pick. The QBs jostling for that third spot -- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Carson Beck (Miami) and Drew Allar (Penn State) -- all participated in the throwing session.

While they each had their fair share of good throws, no one really took the lead. QB3 still remains a mystery but based on the scouts that I have talked to this week, Beck is currently the favorite. Round 3 seemed to be the most likely range for him, but those scouts admitted that Nussmeier and Allar could be selected in the same round.

Miller: The wide receiver class is known to be a strength of the 2026 draft, and it showed up during workouts on Saturday. This coincides well with a weaker class of free agent pass catchers that might feature a handful of starting-caliber players. The draft class is ready to fill that gap, and many of the 18 receivers I have in my top 100 shined. First-round prospects Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Denzel Boston and Omar Cooper Jr. all checked boxes and asserted their status as top-32 selections. Non-first-rounders such as Deion Burks, Zachariah Branch and Jeff Caldwell also impressed with elite testing numbers and on-field work. We've seen great group workouts from the linebackers and safeties in Indy -- the tight ends impressed, too -- but the receivers were the best of the bunch to test so far.

Who are the biggest risers from Day 3?

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

After Bell participated in only one practice at the Shrine Bowl, many were anticipating Bell's test numbers. At 6-foot, 192 pounds, he caught my eye throughout his workout. In running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and leaping 41 inches in the vertical, Bell showed that he belongs in the Day 2 picture. He followed with an impressive showing during on-field drills. His routes were crisp, and he constantly showed how strong his hands were. The most impressive part of Bell's workout came during the gauntlet, as he ran through it with speed and caught the ball cleanly. -- Reid

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Branch is one of the most complicated players to evaluate in this class. The 5-foot-9, 177-pounder has elite quickness and breaking-route ability, but his lack of size is an issue. But the best way to alleviate concerns is to dominate at the combine. Branch was fantastic in his athletic testing, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 1.5-second 10-yard split. Branch's 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump are solid numbers for his size. But where he really shined was the on-field drills, with his quickness and body control shining in route running and agility workouts. His gauntlet was the best I saw all day. Branch has a late Day 1 grade from some teams and Day 2 from others. I'm placing him firmly in my top 40 after Saturday's workout. -- Miller

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Early in my career, an older scout told me "if you're going to be small, you better be really fast." And Burks is fast. The Oklahoma wide receiver led all pass catchers with a 4.3 40. He lacks power at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but his quickness is a major asset. Burks also showed explosive ability with a 42½-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11 broad jump. Those are high-level numbers regardless of size, especially the vertical, and are résumé builders in a loaded wide receiver class. Despite opting out of the positional drills, Burks leaves Indianapolis as a riser and has cemented a Round 2 grade. -- Miller

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Caldwell was easily one of Saturday's biggest winners. At 6-foot-5, 216 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.31 40 while also jumping a 42 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-2 in the broad jump. In a class filled with big boundary X receivers, Caldwell certainly brought himself into the Rounds 2-4 discussion and is now a major wild card in the middle-rounds grade group. I texted back and forth with a scout who said that Caldwell was one of the biggest surprises of the day. He certainly helped himself and now could be drafted early on Day 3. -- Reid

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

It was a record-setting day for Green. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound quarterback tested like an elite wide receiver across the board. Green started his day with a vertical jump of 43.5 inches and a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. Both results are the best for a quarterback at the combine since at least 2003, per ESPN Research, and each measurement beat previous record holder Anthony Richardson Sr. by three inches. Then Green lined up for the 40-yard dash and turned in the fastest time for a QB since 2003 with a 4.36-second run.

Green's tape is up and down as a passer, but there's potential here to build on. And in a class that's light on blue-chip talent, that will matter. I currently have Green ranked as QB6 with an early-Day 3 grade. -- Miller

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

At 6-foot and 223 pounds, Washington was one of the biggest standouts of the running back group. He ran a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash and then jumped 39 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-8 in the broad. The 40 time was fastest among the RBs, and the jumps were both second best at the position. (Washington didn't participate in the on-field drills.) Coming into the combine, he was viewed as a top-100 pick, but there's a chance he could be the second running back off the board now. Round 2 is a realistic possibility for Washington. He's a physical runner who is also capable of catching the ball comfortably out of the backfield. -- Reid

How did other top prospects look on Day 3?

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Many wanted to see Boston's true speed, but he opted to only do the vertical jump (35 inches) and short shuttle (4.28 seconds). The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Boston was inconsistent during the on-field drills and struggled bringing in routine catches. His hand strength and catch radius are two of the better parts of his game, but I felt he suffered from drop issues during the workout. Boston is still viewed as a potential top-40 pick, but many scouts will have his pro day circled to get a true feel for his speed. -- Reid

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon only participated in the on-field drills Saturday. During that portion of the workout, the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder showed his fluidity in and out of breaks and how he's able to make tough catches outside of his frame. The suddenness of Lemon stands out, as he's an efficient route runner who wastes little movement when running through route stems. Scouts love that Lemon competed in the on-field drills and showed his skill set as a true route runner. -- Reid

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

If you want to see what an elite running back prospect looks like on the field, check out Love's workout. At 6-foot and 213 pounds, he had a 4.36-second time in the 40-yard dash. For comparison's sake, that's the same time as Jahmyr Gibbs but on a frame that's 13 pounds heavier. Love continued his strong day by showing balance and agility in position drills, including good quickness as he accelerated after bag drills. During the pass-catching portion of workouts, he looked like a bulked-up wide receiver running routes. Everything Love does is smooth, which is why he's the No. 1 overall player on my board. -- Miller

play 1:53 Jeremiyah Love: It would be an honor to play with Patrick Mahomes Jeremiyah Love joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and talks about the teams he has met and the potential of playing beside Patrick Mahomes.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Throwing to receivers you just met in an unfamiliar environment is difficult for every quarterback, which makes quality performances that much more impressive. Nussmeier threw with commanding velocity, very good ball placement and executed well throwing to every level. This was a player with Round 1 hype before a senior season that was riddled with injuries. But the arrow is now pointing up for the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Nussmeier, with Round 2 a real possibility. -- Miller

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson participated only in the throwing portion of the combine, where he had a very clean workout. He showed good ball placement, and the timing of his footwork with the routes he was throwing improved as the workout progressed. Scouts wanted to see if he was fully healthy after being injured during the back stretch of last season. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Simpson is a strong contender to be the second QB off the board, and his performance Saturday helped further his QB2 case. -- Reid

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate's combine got off to an interesting start when he measured in at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, which is lower than he was listed at Ohio State. With that context, his 40 was a disappointing 4.54 seconds. Speed isn't the biggest factor in his game, but the speed questions could be renewed after comparing his time to the other top wide receivers. The good news for Tate? Puka Nacua ran a 4.57 at the combine while measuring 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds and has become one of the league's best players thanks to his route-running and hands. Those are also Tate's strengths -- Miller

More notes, thoughts and things we heard and saw on Day 3

Miller

Of the 21 running backs invited to the combine, just 10 of them ran the 40-yard dash. That helped this group have the fastest average time at the combine going back to 2003, according to ESPN Research, with an average of 4.45 seconds. The previous fastest average 40 time for the RBs at the combine was 4.48 seconds ... last year.

Reid

Allar showed signs of progress after coming back from a season-ending ankle injury. After an underwhelming start which included multiple inaccurate throws, Allar settled in and finished strong, showcasing his arm strength and ability to drive the ball to all areas of the field. Scouts that I have talked to said they still view him as an option in Round 3 or 4.

Day 2: Defensive backs and tight ends

Notables who did not work out: Mansoor Delane (LSU), Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee)

What are the biggest takeaways from Friday's workouts?

Miller: The 2026 cornerback class is fast. Just how fast? Of the players who ran Friday, 15 corners clocked under 4.5 seconds in their official timing. Only one player was recorded above 4.54 seconds (TJ Hall, Iowa). Compare that with last year, when seven cornerbacks ran below 4.5, and it's easy to see the pure speed of this year's class. It's notable that the group ran this well without participation from top prospects such as McCoy, Delane, Avieon Terrell or Brandon Cisse in the 40-yard dash.

Reid: This safety class is fantastic. Even though Downs did not participate in testing or on-field drills, others took advantage of the spotlight. Similar to the corners, the speed of this group stood out. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the safeties averaged a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. That's the fastest average at the position since 2003. And it wasn't only the early rounders who flashed, as the depth of the group was notable. I have 11 safeties with top-100 grades, and I'm expecting them to be selected before Day 3. This is arguably the best position group of any in this year's draft, and that was on full display Friday.

Yates: McCoy not working out was the most notable thing for me Friday, as he has not played since suffering an ACL tear in January 2025. Though participating in the combine is not the same as game action, it would have provided a data point as teams attempt to evaluate someone who hasn't played in a game since December 2024. McCoy's 2024 tape was good enough for him to be selected with a top-10 pick in this year's class, and he'll have an opportunity to work out at Tennessee's pro day. At his best, he is clearly the top cornerback on my board.

Who are the biggest risers from Day 2?

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Davis is one of the most uniquely built players in this class, standing at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds. He ran a 4.41 40, an excellent time for a player of his stature and an important data point for teams that prioritize his traits -- length, ball-disruption skills and ability to play press coverage (he has logged 267 snaps of press over the past three seasons). Though Davis won't fit every scheme, there will be a subset of teams that I believe will value him as soon as the third round. -- Yates

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Everette caught my eye early in the cornerback workouts and continued that performance all the way through. At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.36 40-yard dash. His jumps were equally great, as he jumped 37½ inches in the vertical and 10-foot-4 in the broad jump. Everette is viewed as a midround prospect, carrying lots of Round 3 grades from scouts that I have talked to. A scheme-versatile corner, he's best suited for teams that specialize in zone coverage but occasionally mix in man-to-man principles. -- Reid

A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

Teams looking for a strong safety in this class should have Haulcy on their radar. The former Houston safety finished his college career at LSU and has a no-nonsense edge that really shows up against the run. He measures in at 6-foot and 215 pounds, and he ran an impressive 4.54 40 -- notable for a player with his body type. He is an opportunistic playmaker when the ball is in his vicinity, with eight interceptions over the past two seasons. Haulcy will hear his name called on Day 2. -- Yates

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Johnson is creating buzz in league circles and should be included in the first tier of this year's CB class. At 6 feet, 194 pounds, the biggest question Johnson needed to answer was his long speed. By running a 4.4 40-yard dash, his answer was emphatic, and he continued his ascension up draft boards. Johnson was firmly in the second-round picture entering the combine, but it shouldn't be surprising if he sneaks into the back end of Round 1. -- Reid

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

One great aspect of the combine is checking a box to clear questions on a player. Muhammad (6 feet, 182 pounds) was a player whose film showed questionable long speed, but his 40 time of 4.42 seconds should quiet those concerns. He also showed smooth transitions and good overall body control during position drills. Muhammad had only three interceptions in his college career, but his technique and length are those of a late Day 2 pick. -- Miller

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

If I had to pick a team consisting of my favorite players to watch on tape in this class, Ponds would be a starting cornerback. The 5-foot-9, 182-pounder is a ball of fury when attacking off the slot or matching up against No. 1 receivers down the field (just watch him against Denzel Boston in 2024). Ponds' ridiculous 43½-inch vertical jump was the best of any cornerback and helps us understand why he has been so good in 50/50 situations despite limited height. Ponds did not run the 40, but his vertical and on-field drills cemented why he's a top-50 player on my board. -- Miller

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers set two modern combine records (dating to 2003) with a 45½-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-3 broad jump. The 6-foot-4, 239-pound former quarterback is still developing as an in-line blocker, but made a statement to start his combine. Stowers is the No. 2 tight end on my board, but this is the type of performance that makes GMs bet on upside and potential. He could work his way into the top 40. -- Miller

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers with a 45.5" vertical jump, the best by a tight end at the combine since 2003. pic.twitter.com/omkvCxDpDG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2026

How did other top prospects look on Day 2?

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Hamstring tightness while warming up for the 40-yard dash ended Cisse's day before he could run or showcase his talents in positional drills, but he impressed in his jumps before shutting it down. Cisse (6 feet, 189 pounds) hit 41 inches on his vertical leap and 10-foot-11 on the broad jump -- both excellent numbers for the likely first-rounder. He'll run the 40-yard dash and do positional drills at South Carolina's pro day March 17. -- Miller

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood entered the combine building off a strong Senior Bowl week. He has first-round measurables and added first-round numbers in the 40 (4.44 seconds), vertical jump (40½ inches) and broad jump (10-foot-5). Hood is a press-man coverage cornerback at 6 feet and 193 pounds with the broad shoulders to stack up receivers at the line of scrimmage. He is in the mix to be the third cornerback off the board and could land as a top-20 selection. -- Miller

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

We often talk about the "winners" of the measurables, and McNeil-Warren definitely turned heads by clocking in at 6-foot-4 and 201 pounds, but his testing numbers left something to be desired. McNeil-Warren's explosiveness was lacking, with a 35½-inch vertical jump that was the fifth lowest of any safety prospect and a 10-foot-2 broad jump that was tied for the third lowest recorded in the position group. And McNeil-Warren's 4.53 40 should put to rest any comparisons to Nick Emmanwori from last year. McNeil-Warren's tape is still first-round caliber, but the testing was average across the board. -- Miller

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Labeled as the consensus TE1 of the class, Sadiq entered the combine with heightened expectations. The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder lived up to the hype, running a 4.4 40. But the most impressive part of his testing came during the jumps, as he finished with a 43½-inch vertical and leaped 11-foot-1 in the broad jump. Sadiq is a likely top-20 pick who will unquestionably be the first tight end off the board. -- Reid

play 0:25 Kenyon Sadiq sets record for TE with a 4.39s 40-yard dash at NFL Combine Kenyon Sadiq ran the fastest time of all Tight Ends in the history of the NFL Combine with a 4.39s on the 40-yard dash.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell participated in only on-field drills, but he was among the best of the corner group. After having zero interceptions last season, his true ball skills were a question entering the combine. But he showed plenty of comfort with attacking and snatching the ball out of the air Friday. He also displayed excellent hip mobility to turn and transition out of his breaks. Terrell has been labeled as a fringe first-rounder, but I believe the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder will be a top-20 pick. Circle Clemson's pro day on March 12, as Terrell is expected to participate in all testing and drills and potentially get in that mid-first-round range. -- Reid

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

As advertised. Those are the two words that best describe Thieneman's performance this week. His athleticism popped on tape and it shined in Indy as well, as he posted a 4.35 40 at 6 feet and 201 pounds. That followed a 41-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump, both excellent figures that highlight his explosive burst. Thieneman is a ball magnet who posted six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 at Purdue, displaying elite range that will appeal to teams looking to cut down on explosive plays allowed. It would surprise me if he is not a first-round pick. -- Yates

More notes, thoughts and things we heard and saw on Day 2

Reid:

After seeing his brother, Sonny Styles, run a 4.46 40 on Thursday, cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Ohio State) ran a blistering 4.28 40 on Friday, the best mark of the combine so far. A converted receiver, Lorenzo Styles' speed helped make him a special teams mainstay and depth player. A late-round hopeful entering the combine, his 40 time likely gets Lorenzo Styles into mid-to-late Day 3 conversation as a special teams player.

Yates:

Cornerback Treydan Stukes' (Arizona) 40 time of 4.33 seconds got me excited. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a super-versatile player who often hovered over the slot last season, displaying serious physicality and ball skills. Stukes' four interceptions in 2025 surpassed his previous career total, and I loved the way he tracked and attacked the ball on tape. Stukes is an older prospect who played six college seasons and missed time due to a major knee injury in 2024, but he'd be one of my favorite picks in the Round 3 range.

Jeff Legwold:

Chris Bell (Louisville), Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 11 wide receiver, said Friday that he is on track in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered Nov. 22 and should be able to participate in an NFL training camp. He has gone through medical evaluations at the combine but will not take part in any of the workouts and is not expected to have a pro day workout before the draft. Bell said he has been cleared by Dallas Cowboys team physician Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed Bell's surgery, and will begin running next week. "I'll be potentially returning by training camp,'' Bell said. "I want to progress faster than that. ... My message has been don't let this injury fool you. I'm still that dog, I'm still that guy, I'm still that beast you see on the field."

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) said Friday that an abdominal injury he suffered in "practice two of fall camp" affected him throughout last season. Nussmeier declined to offer more specifics, but added that doctors couldn't identify the issue until "two months ago." But he said once he got the official diagnosis, he could then participate during Senior Bowl week and was named MVP of the game. "How much did it affect me? I think it was pretty evident," Nussmeier said. "I wasn't really able to throw the football, I had a stabbing pain in my ab every time I went to throw. ... It was a frustrating deal."

Day 1: Defensive linemen and linebackers

Notables who did not work out: CJ Allen (Georgia), Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami), Gabe Jacas (Illinois), Akheem Mesidor (Miami), Peter Woods (Clemson)

What are the biggest takeaways from Thursday's workouts?

Reid: This linebacker class is awesome. From testing to on-field drills, the players who were expected to be standouts certainly delivered. Sonny Styles (Ohio State) will be the talk of the position group, but the depth shined as well. Jake Golday (Cincinnati), Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) and Kyle Louis (Pitt) are three others who helped their draft stock. Golday and Hill are viewed as top-50 prospects, while Louis is considered a Round 3 player. The competition level at the position was on full display, as it seemed they were jostling with each other to catapult up the draft board.

Miller: Arm length was the topic of the day, as Bain (30 7/8 inches) and Texas A&M's Cashius Howell (30 1/4) measured under 31 inches. According to ESPN Research, those lengths would be the shortest for any defensive lineman drafted in the first round since ESPN started tracking combine data in 2003.

Will NFL general managers bet that they're outliers? I've talked to a few teams that had slightly different measurements, ranging up to 32 inches for Bain, but the point stands that no edge rusher with sub-31-inch arms has had 10-plus sacks in a season since 1999. So which team will bet against those numbers? The likely result is that each falls from their current rankings based on film -- Bain is my No. 10 prospect and Howell my No. 23 -- but it's unlikely that either falls out of Round 1.

Yates: We've reached a different era of the combine, as player participation has been a hot topic in Indy this week. Though there are players whose participation could positively impact their draft stock (i.e., Caleb Banks), more players are cognizant of the minimal upside of working out.

At first, I figured sources around the NFL would find this trend disappointing, but the most popular sentiment that I've gathered is one of understanding. The players must make a decision that is best for their own outlook, and in some cases, their college film is more than enough to rubber stamp where they belong in the draft.

Who are the biggest risers from Day 1?

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks didn't need to finish the on-field workouts to rank as one of Thursday's winners. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle wowed with a 32-inch vertical jump and a 5.05-second 40. Banks missed most of last season because of a foot injury, but his upside is through the roof. He could have moved into the first round with his times Thursday. -- Miller

Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

With an eye-popping 4.76 40-yard dash, it didn't take the 6-foot-1, 290-pound Durant long to be among one of the biggest standouts of the defensive line group. He followed that with a 33 ½-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-4 broad jump. Known for his first-step explosion, Durant showed his quickness and burst throughout the workout. Viewed as an early Day 3 prospect, he has positioned himself to be a potential top-100 pick. -- Reid

Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton was one of the more impressive performers from the first group of prospects, as he posted a 36½-inch vertical jump, the third highest of any defensive tackle over the past 20 years. He also ran a 4.83 40. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound Halton had a combined 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons, with 26 pressures in 2025. When taking notes on Halton for my scouting report, I mentioned that he reminded me of a wrestler on the football field, with an ability to play with leverage and get underneath interior offensive linemen. I believe he has a chance to go inside the top 100 picks. -- Yates

Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

The word juice always comes to mind when watching Lawrence's film, the sort of burst that showed up during his combine workout. Lawrence ran a 4.52 40, second to only Bailey among defensive linemen, and looked buttery smooth during on-field workout drills. Lawrence screams off the edge as a rusher, creating 60 pressures over the past two seasons. He had two seasons with at least seven sacks in his college career. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Lawrence could be the first player taken from this year's Shrine Bowl and might be in play for Round 2. -- Yates

New ESPN and NFL+ Premium Bundle Bundle ESPN and NFL+ Premium and unlock more NFL content at a great price.

Get all of ESPN's Monday Night Football, NFL Primetime and more. Sign Up Now

Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

After a standout Senior Bowl week, the 6-foot, 200-pound Louis continued his strong predraft process with impressive numbers in the vertical (39½ inches) and broad (10-foot-9) jumps and a 4.57 40. The hybrid linebacker/safety prospect is a top 100 selection on my board, and teams I've spoken with mention his immediate impact as a weakside linebacker. He'd be ideal for a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. -- Miller

Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

Proctor continues to build momentum in the pre-draft process. After a standout week at the Shrine Bowl, his stock continued to rise Thursday, as he ran a 4.8 40 and leaped 33 inches in the vertical. Proctor is undersized at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds but has the potential to be an option in the middle rounds for teams searching for an explosive 3-technique. Scouts frequently point to his two-sack performance last season against LSU when discussing him. -- Reid

How did other top prospects look on Day 1?

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Bailey's participation was noteworthy, and he delivered. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder ran the fastest 40 of any defensive lineman, posting a blazing 4.5 to go along with a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump. Bailey came into the combine having a strong chance of being picked as high as No. 2, with a floor that probably wasn't much below No. 5. Bailey's testing numbers, combined with the violence and power he showed during bag drills, reminded people why he's ranked so high. -- Yates

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Though Faulk did not run the 40, he did the jumps and participated in on-field workouts. Faulk showed body control and balance during on-field work, especially when doing the "run the hoop" drill. That aligns with Faulk's tape, though he remains a player whom I've had a tough time evaluating. Faulk has check-the-box measurables at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds and was excellent in 2024 with seven sacks, but his tape this past season was less exhilarating. Faulk has versatility, is a ready-made run defender and one of the youngest prospects in the class -- along with A-plus character -- which will help him land in the first round. But he must be much more disruptive and consistent in the NFL. -- Yates

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

McDonald entered the day with a late first-round grade on my board and the potential to be the first nose tackle drafted. Despite not running the 40-yard dash, he opted in on the workouts. His performance was uneven, as the 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald struggled with his footing during multiple drills, but he showed the upper-body power that made him one of the best run stuffers in college last season. The late first round is still in play, but Ohio State's pro day carries significance for his final grade. -- Miller

Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

Opting to run only the 40-yard dash and participate in on-field drills, Reese still was a big part of the Day 1 discussion. Running a blistering 4.47 40 dash time, the explosive burst and speed of the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Reese didn't disappoint. A mini-competition between him and teammate Sonny Styles ensued as both ran identical unofficial times (Styles' official time was slightly better). The bend of Reese also was on full display, as his quick movement skills and swift change-of-direction were effortless during drills. Reese helped himself as he continues to be one of the strongest contenders to be selected by the New York Jets at No. 2. -- Reid

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles' performance was the talk exiting Day 1. The towering middle linebacker prospect (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) jumped an impressive 43½ inches in the vertical, the best leap for a player at that position dating to 2003, per ESPN Research. He also jumped 11-foot-2 in the broad jump and ran a 4.46 40. Styles was expected to have outlandish testing numbers, yet he surpassed everyone's expectations. Labeled as a top-10 pick entering the combine, I'm not so sure he makes it out of the top 5. His combination of size, instincts and range makes him one of the best middle linebacker prospects in recent memory, as he could be the first top-5 pick at the position since Devin White in 2019. -- Reid