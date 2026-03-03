Rahm lashes out at DP World Tour's 6-event mandate as 'extortion'

Open Extended Reactions

LIV Golf League captain Jon Rahm on Tuesday accused the DP World Tour of attempting to "extort" golfers and said he won't commit to competing in six events on the European tour each season.

Rahm, speaking ahead of this week's LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong, told reporters he refused to reach an agreement with the DP World Tour because he didn't like the conditions of the deal, which included the tour dictating two of the six events he would be required to play.

"I don't know what game they're trying to play right now, but it just seems like in a way they're using our impact in tournaments and fining us and trying to benefit both ways from what we have to offer," Rahm said. "[It's] just in a way they're extorting players like [me] and young players that have nothing to do with the politics of the game.

"So, I don't like the situation and I'm not going to agree to that."

The two-time major champion said he'd sign an agreement with the DP World Tour if he were required to play only four events each season.

"They haven't agreed to that," Rahm said. "I just refuse to play six events. I don't want to, and that's not what the rules say."

On Feb. 21, the DP World Tour granted conditional releases to eight of its members, not including Rahm, to compete in LIV Golf League events this season.

In the past, Rahm said he didn't intend to pay fines being levied by the DP World Tour, which are reportedly as much as $3 million.

The DP World Tour said it granted releases to Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie to compete in the LIV Golf League this season.

A DP World Tour statement indicated the golfers had agreed to pay all outstanding fines for violating the tour's regulations, participate in more tournaments than the necessary four to retain their membership and withdraw all pending appeals.

On Tuesday, Rahm noted that he had also been a member of the PGA Tour while competing on the DP World Tour and wasn't required to obtain releases to play in PGA Tour events.

"I've always been a dual member," Rahm said. "Never once have I been asked for a release to play either one of those tours. We've never submitted a release. So why is it now that we need to be offering this and there's all these penalties? I understand why they're doing it. What's the problem?

"I just don't like the situation. I think we should be able to freely play where we want and have the choice to play where we want and not [dictate] what we do, especially myself. I can't speak for others, only myself."

Last season, Rahm competed in three DP World Tour events outside the majors: the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, BMW PGA Championship and Spanish Open.

Rahm, Hatton and Meronk appealed their past sanctions in September, which allowed them to continue playing in DP World Tour events. The trio was disciplined for competing in LIV Golf events that were held concurrently with the European circuit's tournaments.

That appeal allowed Hatton and Rahm to compete on the winning European Ryder Cup team that defeated the U.S. 15-13 at Bethpage Black Course in New York in September.

It isn't known when a third-party arbiter will hear Rahm's appeal. His case would have to be resolved for him to participate in the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

"I'll gladly pay my way to go on the Ryder Cup, not have to pay to still be a member of the DP World Tour and fulfill a commitment that I'm fully willing to commit," Rahm said Tuesday.