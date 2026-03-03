Africa's players continue to shine globally despite uncertainty around Women's AFCON

"NWSL: The Final Third" follows teams from L.A., Washington, and K.C. during an unpredictable season. (0:27)

Lyon's Tabitha Chawinga stole the show in February with a performance for the ages against Marseille after a vital winner against Paris Saint-Germain, but the Malawi star was far from the only African women's star to impress in February.

This was arguably one of the months which saw outstanding performances across the widest range of leagues and countries, allowing players to keep their minds on the game despite the unsubstantiated speculation that the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations will either be postponed, moved, or cancelled.

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Women's Championship saw some memorable moments at the Southern tip of the continent, while there were standout performances at club level from Europe to Mexico to Saudi Arabia.

1. Tabitha Chawinga, OL Lyonnes

Chawinga began February with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Première Ligue. She rounded it out with two goals and two assists in a 6-2 drubbing of Marseille.

Lyon need only one more win to guarantee top spot in the regular season standings. However, they will still have to play in the subsequent four-team playoffs to secure the league title.

In the UEFA Women's Champions League, they will face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals, with Chawinga likely to be key to their hopes of returning to the continent's summit.

Malawi striker Tabitha Chawinga is congratulated after scoring for Lyon in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

2. Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint-Germain

This has not been the best of seasons for PSG Women, but DR Congo's Kanjinga has been a rare shining light.

February saw her net three times in two derbies against Paris FC - with two goals in a 3-0 league win and one in a 3-0 Coupe de la Ligue semi-final repeat. She also picked up an assist for Romée Leuchter in the subsequent 3-0 win over Lens.

With 12 goals and 10 assists in 25 league appearances for PSG since signing slightly over a year ago, the 23-year-old former TP Mazembe striker looks set to be a key asset for them as they look to book a playoff spot in the immediate future and topple a dominant Lyon in the long-term.

3. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

With doubts lingering over a potential postponement of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) - currently set for March 17 - April 3 in Morocco - Banyana Banyana can only hope that Thembi Kgatlana retains her impressive form if it does start late.

Kgatlana scored twice in Liga MX Femenil in February for Tigres, netting in a 4-0 win over Puebla and a 2-0 victory over UNAM Pumas.

Having played a key role in firing Tigres to the Liguilla title late last year, Kgatlana seeks to help them double up with the Clausura. The Liga MX Femenil season consists of two separate tournaments within the course of a league season.

4. Zenatha Coleman, Doğan Türk Birliği

Coleman - who recently joined Cyprus' Doğan Türk Birliği - fired Namibia to a shock COSAFA Women's Championship title in Polokwane.

The former Valencia, Sevilla and Fenerbahçe star was Player of the Match in the final as the Brave Gladiators beat Banyana Banyana 2-1 in the final on Sunday.

South Africa may not quite have been at full strength, but Desiree Ellis' side had enough star power on the pitch to make them a formidable opponent and make Namibia's away win an upset to remember.

Coleman - now 32 years old - further cemented her legacy as a pioneer in the sport by leading a historically under-resourced team to a spectacular triumph.

5. Rinsola Babajide, AS Roma

Nigeria's Babajide scored a stoppage time equaliser for Roma to salvage a point in their 3-3 draw with Parma on Feb. 1.

A week later, she set up the winner for Valentina Bergamaschi as they clinched a 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

With Roma six points clear over Inter at the top of the table, Babajide effectively won them four in the early stages of February - all of which are likely to be crucial come the business end of the season.

6. Rasheedat Ajibade, Paris Saint-Germain

Ajibade led Nigeria to WAFCON glory last year and while it remains to be seen when precisely the Super Falcons will have a chance to defend their title, she continues to chip in at club level for PSG.

She came off the bench to score the third goal of the cup semi-final win over Paris FC and effectively sealed PSG's place in a March 14 final against Lyon.

7. Linda Motlhalo, Glasgow City

Midfielder Motlhalo was on the scoresheet in Glasgow City's 4-0 win over Motherwell as the league leaders finished their 18-game regular season campaign unbeaten.

The top six in the league will now contest the Championship round, which will continue until May 24. Realistically, it appears Rangers, Celtic and Hearts will be the chasing pack, with Hibernian and Partick Thistle far behind. However, with 46 points - five more than Rangers and Celtic and six more than Hearts - City are clear favourites.

8. Chinwendu Ihezuo, Pachuca

Super Falcons striker Ihezuo netted for Pachuca in their 3-0 win over Atlético San Luis, with Nigeria's tremendous depth upfront on full display as she scored the third goal in second half stoppage time.

The 28-year-old is likely to have an important role to play for Nigeria at the WAFCON this year, having netted three times in their triumphant campaign last year.

At club level, Pachuca sit second in the league, behind only Monterrey.

9. Shukurat Oladipo, AS Roma

Babajide's efforts at one end of the pitch for Roma have been complemented by fellow Nigeria international Oladipo's at the other.

The 21-year-old centre-back's standout performance of the month came in a 1-0 win over title rivals Inter on Feb. 22 as her immense display at the back helped preserve the clean sheet and three vital points against a direct title rival.

10. Asisat Oshoala, Al Hilal

Oshoala missed out on the most recent Nigeria squad, but given that the Power Rankings are form-based and largely based on the previous month, the veteran striker sneaks in as a result of her fine form for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Having most recently scored in a 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad, the former Barcelona striker has taken her tally for the season in all competitions to a remarkable 16 goals and three assists.

She may be past her absolute peak, but Oshoala continues to prove that in terms of goal poaching, few can compare when she is in full tilt.