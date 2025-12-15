Clinton Yates and Courtney Cronin react to the news that the Dodgers will sign former Mets closer Edwin Diaz to bolster their bullpen. (0:56)

Edwin Diaz won't receive all of his $69 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2047, with the closer's deal raising deferred payment obligations for the two-time World Series champions to more than $1.06 billion due to nine players.

The Dodgers are now on the hook for $1,064,500 through 2047, owed to Diaz, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Tommy Edman, Tanner Scott and Teoscar Hernandez.

The Dodgers' high point due in a year is $102.3 million in both 2038 and 2039.

Díaz, who gets a $9 million signing bonus on Feb. 1, receives a $14 million salary next year and $23 million in each of the following two seasons. The Dodgers will defer $4.5 million annually, with that being paid in 10 equal installments each July 1.

The 2026 money is due from 2036-45, the 2027 money from 2037-46 and the 2028 money from 2038-47.

The bulk of the Dodgers' deferred money is owed to Ohtani, who will receive $680 million in payments from 2034-43. Betts is next, with $115 million in salaries from 2033-44 and the final $5 million of his signing bonus payable from 2033-35.

They are followed by Snell ($66 million from 2035-46), Freeman ($57 million from 2028-40), Smith ($50 million from 2034-43), Edman ($25 million from 2037-44), Scott ($21 million 2035-46) and Hernández ($32 million from 2030-39).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.