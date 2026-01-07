Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade to acquire pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

It was not clear what Miami would receive in the trade, which was first reported Wednesday by Bleacher Nation.

Cabrera would improve a Chicago rotation that includes veterans Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon and Shota Imanaga.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said last month that the organization was "in the market" to acquire pitching help -- both in the rotation and the bullpen.

The hard-throwing Cabrera is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, when he went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA with career-highs of 150 strikeouts over 137⅔ innings.

Cabrera, who turns 28 in April, also remains under contractual control for three more seasons before being eligible for free agency after the 2028 season. The right-hander has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, however, appearing in just 89 games over parts of five seasons with the Marlins.