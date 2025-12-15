Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Garcia, 32, was non-tendered by the Texas Rangers and will look for a rebound season in the middle of Philadelphia's lineup.

Garcia was instrumental in the Rangers' World Series victory in 2023, but his past couple of seasons haven't been as productive.

He was named American League Championship Series MVP in 2023, compiling a 1.108 OPS in the postseason that October, but he followed that with back-to-back years with an OPS under .700. In 2025, he hit .227 with 19 home runs while making over $9 million in salary.

Garcia broke into the majors in 2018, playing 21 games for the Cardinals. After joining the Rangers organization, he became a full-time player in 2021. In parts of seven seasons, he has batted .237 with 141 home runs and 459 RBIs.

The deal between Garcia and the Phillies was first reported by Francys Romero.