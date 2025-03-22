San Francisco Giants outfielder/designated hitter Jerar Encarnacion has a fractured left hand, the team announced Saturday.

Encarnacion suffered the injury during Friday's spring training game while trying to make a catch in the outfield. It was unclear Saturday how much time he will miss.

The 27-year-old was a candidate to be the team's full-time DH this season. He was having an excellent spring with two home runs and 14 RBIs -- second in the Cactus League -- to go with a .302 batting average.

The Miami Marlins signed him as an international free agent in 2015. He made his MLB debut in 2022. He played in 23 games, posting three home runs, 14 RBIs, and two stolen bases with a .182/.210/.338 batting line.

As a free agent, he signed a minor league deal with the Giants in 2024. He appeared in 35 games for the Giants, recording five home runs, 19 RBIs, and one stolen base with .248/.277/.425 batting line.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.