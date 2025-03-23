Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals unveiled new City Connect uniforms on Sunday that celebrate their connection to Washington, D.C.'s identity.

The primarily blue threads will make their debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29 and will include multiple nods to the nation's capital.

A new stylized "W" that surrounds the outline of the Capitol dome is on the cap and jersey patch. Washington, D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms flank both sides of the W. The Nationals' first City Connect design focused on those cherry blossoms.

On the patch, the W sits on a tile background reminiscent of notable D.C. architecture, such as the Capitol rotunda, Library of Congress and Metro stations, according to the Nationals' news release.

Featured on the jersey is the city's grid in the tones of American denim, and the underbill of the cap also includes the city grid with a curly W. Washington said in a press release the team is "proud to wear those streets on our hearts."

"This season marks our 20th anniversary, and my family and I are so proud of how this team has become woven into the fabric of our city," said Nationals managing principal owner Mark D. Lerner in a news release. "These uniforms are a great representation of how baseball has the power to bring us all together, and we are continually honored to play for the people of Washington, D.C."

The "DC" logo is 3D, referencing the similarly designed block W logo the 1956 Washington Senators wore. Washington Nationals

In a throwback to the 2006 to 2010 seasons, the uniform includes an interlocking "DC." This time around, the feature is 3D, referencing the similarly designed block W logo the 1956 Washington Senators wore.

The white pants include a mosaic trim to represent the diverse makeup of the city.

Washington's uniforms will be worn on Friday and Saturday home games during the season. To promote the new threads, special wrapped Metro Cars and buses will travel through Washington, D.C. starting April 14 through the end of the season.