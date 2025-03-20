Open Extended Reactions

Nintendo of America and the Seattle Mariners have announced an expansion of their decades-long partnership, with the Mariners getting their first-ever jersey sleeve partnership

Nintendo of America announced that the company's imagery would be featured on the Mariners' jersey sleeves, a first for the team. A brief teaser revealed the design set to be used on the Mariners' sleeves in home games -- the classic Nintendo "racetrack" logo on a red patch -- while their away sleeves will feature the logo of the Nintendo Switch 2, a new console which will be released later this year. The Mariners are the first team in MLB to feature different patches for home and away games.

It was also announced in a press release that All-Star centerfielder Julio Rodriguez will become a brand ambassador for Nintendo and its partnership with the team.

Nintendo of America purchased a controlling stake in the Mariners in 1992 after then-CEO of Nintendo Hiroshi Yamauchi wanted to thank the city of Seattle, home to the company's U.S. headquarters, for its support. Nintendo ultimately sold most of its stake in the team in 2016, retaining 10 percent ownership.