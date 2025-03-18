Open Extended Reactions

Fans looking to hit some home runs on the go can do just that when Backyard Baseball '97 comes to Android and iOS mobile devices on Mar. 27. This marks the iconic Backyard Sports franchise's first foray into the mobile gaming space since it changed hands in 2020 and might well pave the way for additional series under its umbrella to slip into fans' pockets.

Although most of the details surrounding the mobile edition are still under wraps, the publisher already confirmed one crucial aspect of the port: It will not feature any in-game ads, so players can enjoy their time without commercial interruptions, and won't have any microtransactions. Playground Productions also confirmed that an offline mode will be included, allowing fans to play without an internet connection.

Console owners shouldn't be disappointed by a mobile port coming first, though, as Playground Productions once again emphasized that news in this regard would be coming "soon."

It looks like 2025 is going to be a bright year for the franchise and its fans with another four classic games being set to get the remaster treatment and an animation project in the pipeline. Names like Dan Marino, Mark McGwire, Barry Sanders, and Lisa Leslie are attached to this wave of planned game releases, so there's plenty to look forward to.