Open Extended Reactions

Sony has added another round of games to its PS+ subscription service and sports game fans are getting a double serving of goodness in the form of fighting game UFC 5 and anime soccer title Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

PlayStation owners with a PS+ Extra or Premium membership can download these games at no additional cost during the four weeks following Mar. 18 and will be able to keep them afterwards.

UFC 5 is available on PS5 and is the latest iteration of EA Sports' popular martial arts sim. Built on the Frostbite engine, which originally powered EA's Battlefield series, this entry comes with realistic damage systems that deliver both a brutal spectacle and deep strategy.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is currently available on PS4. Based on a popular anime series, this arcade soccer game can't be called realistic in any regard. It features visuals inspired by the anime, totally over-the-top shots and movements, and non-stop action. Players can create their own soccer stars and build teams for offline and online play, while two different story modes add plenty of drama and emotion to the table. Fans can either follow the anime's storyline or try their feet at the game's own narrative.

Sony is bringing more than just two games to PS+ in March, so here's the complete line-up members can access on the Extra and Premium tiers:

UFC 5 -- PS5

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown -- PS4 and PS5

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions -- PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy -- PS4 and PS5

Arcade Paradise -- PS4 and PS5

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles -- PS4 and PS5

You Suck at Parking -- PS4 and PS5

Syberia: The World Before -- PS4 and PS5

PS+ Premium subscribers can additionally download and play the following games: