Sony San Diego has used player feedback from the Advanced Access version of MLB The Show 25 to concoct a major update for the game's full release this week on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Certain hits to the outfield and runners tagging up too early while trying to reach the home plate could crash the game in its entirety prior to the update, which was no small source of frustration for players. Equally annoying was a now-resolved issue that caused players to get stuck in the pause menu during local co-op games. The devs also removed practice swings from this mode to create better flow.

Sony's gameplay adjustments included allowing for quicker throws with some standing catch animations and the timing for tags at second base during steals. AI runners have had their behavior tweaked to prevent players from always diving back on pitch outs and balls in the dirt.

A small but crucial fix for fans of the Seattle Mariners is a fix to the patches displayed on the team's sleeves -- that authenticity is what many players buy the game for, after all.

Anyone keen on reading the finer details of the update can do so in the full patch notes. Your game's version number should read 1.03 on PS5 and Switch or 1.0.30 on Xbox after this patch.