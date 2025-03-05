Open Extended Reactions

MLS and EA Sports have announced plans to bring the eMLS Cup 2025 Final to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City.

Following qualifying matches on March 12 and 13, the eMLS Cup will culminate at Whitney's on March 14. As the event overlaps with Whitney's Free Friday Night, admission to the venue will be completely free for everyone. Interested fans who cannot attend in person can follow the finals online via YouTube or Twitch.

The EA Sports FC competition for a prize pool of $50,000 USD and two spots at the upcoming EA Sports FC Pro World Championship will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The eMLS Cup 2025 Final will feature the best EA Sports FC pros North America has to offer.

Following the competition, a fandom panel featuring former NFL star Chad Johnson and other voices from the EA Sports community will discuss topics such as the rapid evolution of sports consumption, the influences of gaming, hip-hop, digital art, sneaker culture and how authenticity in the digital age is essential for audience engagement. This is set to happen from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live performances by Cash Cobain and DJ SilvaSoundz will round out the eMLS Cup 2025 Finals.