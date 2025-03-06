Lamar Jackson leads first set of Madden NFL 25 TOTY players

Open Extended Reactions

The votes have been counted and the cat's out of the bag -- well, half of it, at least. EA Sports has revealed the first part of the Madden NFL 25 Team of the Year roster.

Players are able to obtain these athletes in Madden Ultimate Team in several ways. They can be found in packs or exchange lower-rated TOTY players to complete sets, granting higher-rated items as rewards. Alternatively, players can trade 20 TOTY Tokens for an auctionable Champion or 10 TOTY Tokens for a random BND Champion. Completing a 9-0 run in the House Rules: Showtime Showdown game mode for the first time will net you a TOTY Champion as well.

Here are the first members of the Madden NFL 25 TOTY on offense:

On defense, the following players have made it on the roster:

A few specialists have already been revealed as well:

KaVontae Turpin (WR) -- 97 OVR

Chop Robinson (LOLB) -- 97 OVR

Dubbed Most Valuable Virtual Players, these are the team's Limited Edition (LTD) athletes, along with T.J. Watt, who's available as the squad's Welcome Back Player:

Cooper DeJean (CB) -- 98 OVR

Ja'Marr Chase (WR) -- 98 OVR

Von Miller (LE) -- 98 OVR

T.J. Watt (LOLB) -- 97 OVR

Finally, EA Sports named some Honorable Mentions, who are also available as 91 OVR versions to act as fodder for TOTY sets:

Part 2 of the Madden NFL 25 TOTY is set to be revealed and released on March 13.