The Houston Astros are shutting down right-hander Luis Garcia due to soreness in his surgically repaired elbow, manager Joe Espada said Thursday.

The former 15-game winner had been scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday but will instead undergo further evaluation in his latest setback since Tommy John surgery in May 2023.

Garcia, 28, missed all of last season after being limited to six starts in 2023. He was runner-up for American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and went 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA for the World Series champion Astros in 2022.

Garcia is 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA in 69 games (63 starts) since his 2020 debut with Houston. He has struck out 364 batters and walked 112 in 352 innings.