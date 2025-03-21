Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- First baseman Dominic Smith opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees on Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN, deciding to become a free agent after a productive spring with the club.

Smith, 29, signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Yankees in January, looking to compete for a bench spot. He had until Friday afternoon to opt out of his contract if the Yankees did not place him on their 40-man roster.

The veteran, a former first-round pick of the New York Mets in 2013, slashed .233/.313/.378 in 93 games with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds last season.

This spring, he batted .297 with three home runs and an .857 OPS in 13 Grapefruit League games. He started seven games at first base, two in left field and four at designated hitter.

But the left-handed hitter's chances to win a spot on the roster were hurt by the Yankees' need for more right-handed batters. As it stands, the Yankees are projected to carry just one right-handed hitter on their bench with four left-handed batters and two switch-hitters who are better hitting left-handed in their starting lineup.

The Yankees continue seeking to add a right-handed hitter for their bench, according to sources. Oswald Peraza is projected to be the team's only right-handed hitter off the bench.

