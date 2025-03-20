Open Extended Reactions

Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers will open the season on the injured list with a forearm strain, dealing an early blow to the team's starting rotation.

Multiple reports Thursday indicated that Weathers' timetable for a return is 4-6 weeks.

Weathers, 25, went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts for the Marlins last season while missing time with a finger strain. In four major league seasons, he is 10-21 with a 5.08 ERA in 62 appearances (47 starts) for the San Diego Padres (2021-23) and Marlins (2023-24).