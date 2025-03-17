Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has started to slow down since officially opening Wednesday, so it's a good time to take stock of the moves.

Some teams have made splash signings, adding standouts like Sam Darnold, Davante Adams, Justin Fields, Josh Sweat and Carlton Davis III to their rosters. Other top free agents -- notably Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Stefon Diggs -- are still searching for their next team.

But what was the best overall signing, re-signing or trade of free agency? We asked 10 of our NFL experts to weigh in with their favorites from the past week or so.

Check back all week, as we will continue to update this file with a new question each day. We will tackle head-scratching deals (Tuesday), bargain contracts (Wednesday), teams that aced free agency (Thursday) and teams that came up short (Friday). But let's start with the best moves of free agency Monday.

What was the best overall move from free agency week?

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: The Rams signing wide receiver Davante Adams. He's an upgrade over Cooper Kupp on his new two-year deal, as Adams can get loose against press coverage and create separation to the ball. Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can win one-on-one as the "X" receiver, plus he will be schemed to attack zone voids off motion and in play-action. This is a really good fit for Sean McVay's offense.

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: The Bucs signing defensive end Haason Reddick. Tampa Bay got out of its draft-and-develop comfort zone and invested $14 million in a one-year deal with Reddick, who had four consecutive double-digit-sack seasons before last year's holdout sabotaged his 2024 campaign with the Jets. With a full offseason, he should get back on track. And the Bucs know they are at their best with an elite pass rush, as they proved during their 2020 Super Bowl run.

Pamela Maldonado, sports betting analyst: The Vikings signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. Minnesota's defense desperately needed disruption and toughness, especially against the run. Landing Allen at three years, $60 million instantly fixes that. He can stop plays cold and send quarterbacks scrambling. It's a move that reshapes the Vikings' defensive identity and significantly elevates their competitiveness in the NFC North.

Eric Moody, fantasy football writer: The Chargers signing running back Najee Harris. The union of Harris and offensive coordinator Greg Roman bodes well for his 2025 season outlook, regardless of whether Los Angeles adds a running back in the draft. Harris -- who signed for one year and up to $9.25 million -- has had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and more touches than any player in the league since his rookie year in 2021. He's a great fit behind an offensive line the Chargers have heavily invested in.

Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst: The Bills signing edge rusher Joey Bosa. Buffalo signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract, which is a swing for the fences on a player who constantly battles injuries. But big swings are necessary for a team that is on the edge of winning a Super Bowl. The Bills wanted to load up on the pass rush so they can take down Patrick Mahomes, and if this move works out, it will be a big step toward doing that. If it doesn't work out, they're out of it in a year.

Ben Solak, NFL analyst: The Ravens re-signing offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Right before free agency, Baltimore kept one of the best possible free agents in the building when it re-signed Stanley to a three-year, $60 million extension -- far less than he would have made on the open market. The Ravens remain in a competing window given the MVP-caliber play of quarterback Lamar Jackson and could not let a franchise left tackle leave without a succession plan in place.

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL front office insider: The Patriots signing defensive tackle Milton Williams. While $26 million per year for Williams is extremely high, it's rare to get someone so young (26 next month) with outstanding interior pass rush ability. His production has been modest (11.5 sacks in 67 games), but look for his game to reach the next level in Mike Vrabel's system with the Patriots. He will become a frontline staple for years to come.

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: The Rams signing Adams. After retaining Matthew Stafford with a reworked contract, the addition of Adams provides Stafford a 1-2 punch along with Nacua. For a team that missed the NFC Championship Game by a mere play last season, the addition of Adams should be enough to help bring another deep playoff run.

Seth Walder, NFL analyst: The Lions signing cornerback D.J. Reed. He has been consistently good at a volatile position, allowing less than 1.1 yards per coverage snap (the average for an outside corner) in four consecutive seasons, per NFL Next Gen Stats. I also think he was the best corner in this free agency class, making him an upgrade over Carlton Davis III. The Patriots are now paying Davis $20 million per year, while the Lions are paying Reed only $16 million. So not only did the Lions get a great player to fill a crucial need, but they did it for a good value.

Field Yates, NFL analyst: The Raiders trading for quarterback Geno Smith. This happened a few days before free agency kicked off, but I really like this move. For a team searching for quarterback certainty, there may not have been a better available option than Smith. The Raiders still have plenty of work to do to compete in the AFC West, but securing a starter at the most important position for just a third-round pick was too good to pass up. Familiarity with coach Pete Carroll only emboldens my confidence in this acquisition.