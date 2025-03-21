Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is stepping outside of his comfort zone -- and heading to your television screen.

Jackson will make his acting debut during season four of rapper 50 Cent's hit Starz series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

The Ravens quarterback will play a character named "E-Tone." In a post on social media, Jackson described the character as a "deadly, dangerous character- you don't want to get on his bad side!"

Jackson's role as E-Tone is likely involved with Unique, the antagonist of the series, who is wreaking havoc after a surprise resurrection in the season three finale.

"I'm so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'" Jackson wrote.

Jackson has been an avid fan of the series, actively giving praise to "Raising Kanan" on social media. In December 2023, he expressed his desire to be on the show.

Raising Kanan so Gas⛽️

I wanna be in a few episodes🤣🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 9, 2023

50 Cent, who is the producer of the Power Universe series, expressed his excitement for Jackson's debut on the show that airs Friday.

Yes I'm turning it up notch! Lamar Jackson tonight in Raising Kanan we sucker free! @Lj_era8 💣BOOM💨 https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/UQ9wU8hduZ — 50cent (@50cent) March 21, 2025

In the 2024 season, Jackson led the Ravens to the AFC divisional round, where the Buffalo Bills spoiled the Ravens' chance to reach the AFC title game. He recorded 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and led the NFL with a 77.3 QBR.