Open Extended Reactions

We're less than a week away from the second season of the United Football League. Starting with the March 28 matchup between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks, eight teams will play a 10-game season that culminates in a championship game on Saturday, June 14 on ABC and ESPN+.

Before we get to that, here's a handy cheat sheet on the UFL basics, complete with logos, stadiums, coaches and key players.

Arlington Renegades

ESPN

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

Coach: Bob Stoops

Key players: QB Luis Perez, TE Sal Cannella, WR Tyler Vaughns

The Renegades once again are led by Stoops, who won 191 games and the 2000 BCS national championship in 18 seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

Perez is a spring football icon, as he quarterbacked Arlington to the last title in the XFL. He also has his top targets returning in Cannella (53 receptions, 496 yards, 6 TDs) and Vaughns (45 receptions, 502 yards, 3 TDs).

Birmingham Stallions

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Protective Stadium

Coach: Skip Holtz

Key players: QB Matt Corral, QB Alex McGough, WR Deon Cain, TE Jace Sternberger, NT Carlos Davis, S A.J. Thomas

Holtz, the son of College Football Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz, has excelled in spring football, leading the Stallions to a 32-4 record (including playoffs) and three consecutive titles (USFL in 2022-23 and the UFL last year). Prior to Birmingham, Holtz won 152 games over 22 seasons of college football.

Corral, the former Ole Miss signal-caller, will battle McGough, the 2023 USFL MVP, to start after 2024 UFL MVP Adrian Martinez signed with the New York Jets. Whoever wins will have returnees Cain and Sternberger as top targets.

The defense is led by All-UFL selections Davis and Thomas.

DC Defenders

ESPN

Stadium: Audi Field

Coach: Reggie Barlow

Key players: QB Jordan Ta'amu, CB DeAndre Baker, WR/RET Chris Rowland

Barlow returns to the Defenders after leading them to 4-6 mark in 2024. Prior to DC, Barlow compiled an 83-58 record as a coach at Alabama State and Virginia State over 13 seasons.

Ta'amu is back after starting all 10 games and ranking second in the UFL in passing yards. Rowland, an All-UFL choice as a returner, added 20 receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Baker, a 2019 NFL first-round pick, also was All-UFL.

Houston Roughnecks

ESPN

Stadium: University of Houston TDECU Stadium

Coach: Curtis Johnson

Key players: QB Nolan Henderson, RB Kirk Merritt, MLB Christopher Allen

Johnson, a longtime NFL and college assistant, returns despite a 1-9 mark in his first season with the Roughnecks.

Henderson returns after appearing in five games last season. Merritt was hurt in the Roughnecks' second game, but there is hope he can put some life into the running game. Allen joined Houston midseason and showed promise.

Memphis Showboats

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Coach: Ken Whisenhunt

Key players: QB Jason Bean, WR Daewood Davis, WR Joseph Scates, DE Jaylon Allen

Whisenhunt now holds the distinction of serving as head coach for two professional football franchises in Tennessee. He joined the Showboats in September 2024 and coached the NFL's Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2015. He also spent six seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2007-12).

Bean, a former Kansas quarterback, was the top pick of the UFL draft. Davis was an All-UFL pick after posting 41 receptions for 446 yards and five TDs. Scates and Allen are former University of Memphis standouts.

Michigan Panthers

Courtesy of the UFL

Stadium: Ford Field

Coach: Mike Nolan

Key players: QB Danny Etling, WR Marcus Simms, S Kai Nacua

Nolan brings more than four decades of coaching experience, the most recent being a 7-3 record with the Panthers last year. Nolan spent three-plus seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and served as a defensive coordinator for eight NFL teams.

Etling appeared in seven games and passed for 786 yards and three TDs. Simms was All-UFL after posting 23 receptions for 426 yards and three TDs. Nacua, another All-UFL pick, anchors the defense after tying for the league lead in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (eight) and leading the team in total tackles (47).

San Antonio Brahmas

ESPN

Stadium: The Alamodome

Coach: Wade Phillips

Key players: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Tavante Beckett

Phillips moved to the Brahmas after a successful stint with the Roughnecks in the XFL in 2023 and promptly led them to the UFL title game. The 77-year-old was an NFL fixture for nearly 50 years as a defensive coordinator and head coach, compiling a 90-73 record (including playoffs) in nine-plus seasons as a head coach.

Mond, who played at Texas A&M and is a San Antonio native, could emerge as the starter after signing with the UFL in October. He has one of the league's best receivers in Kirklin, who had 56 receptions for 615 yards and 3 TDs last season. Beckett, an All-UFL selection, led the defense in tackles (67) and tackles for loss (nine).

St. Louis Battlehawks

ESPN

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center

Coach: Anthony Becht

Key players: RB Jacob Saylors, WR Hakeem Butler, LB Willie Harvey Jr.

Becht returns for his third season coaching the Battlehawks after leading St. Louis to a 7-3 record last year. He spent 11 seasons as a tight end in the NFL with five teams after being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Saylors led all UFL running backs in rushing with 460 yards last season. Butler led the UFL in receiving yards with 652. Each was named to the All-UFL team, as were offensive linemen Jaryd Jones-Smith and Mike Panasiuk. All four return for the Battlehawks, which should help as the team searches for a new quarterback.