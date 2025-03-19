Jason McCourty and Domonique Foxworth applaud the Bengals for agreeing to extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but now have questions about how their defense will look. (1:52)

The first week of NFL free agency saw all 32 teams make moves in hopes of bolstering -- or maintaining -- their rosters.

Quarterback movement happened leaguewide, with Justin Fields, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold finding new homes. Other teams pushed to retain their players, with the Baltimore Ravens bringing back Ronnie Stanley and the Cincinnati Bengals agreeing to deals with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Quarterback-needy teams -- such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings -- remain in holding patterns as Aaron Rodgers mulls his future.

Our NFL Nation writers reviewed the moves and broke down all 32 teams: Which teams reached their goals, which suffered the biggest losses and what is left to address?

AFC EAST

Biggest additions: Joey Bosa (DE), Joshua Palmer (WR)

Biggest losses: Von Miller (DE), Mack Hollins (WR)

Did the Bills hit their free agency goals? Largely, yes. The Bills addressed every position that stood out and added talent. There's still work to be done, especially with two defensive linemen facing six-game suspensions, but the Bills extended many of their own and improved the roster.

One thing we heard: QB Josh Allen: "Trying to continue to get better and find a way to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And that's why [GM Brandon] Beane's ... doing what he's doing in the free agency period right now, the guys that he's brought in, guys that he thinks can help push us over that hump."

Biggest remaining roster question: Outside corner. The Bills brought back Dane Jackson, but last year's starter, Rasul Douglas, remains a free agent and Kaiir Elam was traded to the Cowboys. This is a significant position to watch for the Bills in the draft and free agent market. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Biggest additions: Zach Wilson (QB), James Daniels (OG), Ifeatu Melifonwu (S)

Biggest losses: Jevon Holland (S), Raheem Mostert (RB), Braxton Berrios (WR)

Did the Dolphins hit their free agency goals? Miami wasn't looking to make a big splash in free agency; GM Chris Grier wanted to invest in the offensive line and add depth in the secondary. Look for the Dolphins to finish filling out their roster in the draft.

One thing we heard: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has long been enamored with Wilson's arm talent. While Wilson wasn't brought in to compete for a starting job, Miami hopes the former No. 2 overall pick can continue to develop with a change of scenery and big upgrade in terms of the talent around him.

Biggest remaining roster question: The Dolphins do not have a notable starting cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey. They signed Artie Burns to a one-year deal, but ideally, the team adds either a veteran starter or highly drafted rookie to assume the role -- or both. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Biggest additions: Milton Williams (DT), Carlton Davis III (CB), Harold Landry III (LB)

Biggest losses: Jacoby Brissett (QB), Jonathan Jones (CB/S), Deatrich Wise Jr. (DE)

Did the Patriots hit their free agency goals? No -- but in fairness to the Patriots, they had a long list of goals to hit. They were prepared to spend big for left tackle Ronnie Stanley (Ravens) and receiver Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), but both elected to stay with their teams.

One thing we heard: In overhauling the defense, one Patriots coach relayed that he doesn't think the unit is far off from where it needs to be. The defense is adopting more of an attacking approach, and Williams, the big-money free agent signing from the Eagles, is the centerpiece of that approach.

Biggest remaining roster question: Left tackle and receiver. It was hard to pick just one. The Patriots are preaching patience, but the options left in free agency aren't plentiful (LT Cam Robinson, WR Keenan Allen et al), so they might have to get creative, which could mean trying to entice a team to make a trade. -- Mike Reiss

Biggest additions: Justin Fields (QB), Brandon Stephens (CB), Andre Cisco (S).

Biggest losses: Aaron Rodgers (QB), Davante Adams (WR), D.J. Reed (CB).

Did the Jets hit their free agency goals? If the goal was to replace older, high-end talent with younger depth players, the Jets succeeded. Except for Stephens (reported $23 million guaranteed), every addition is basically on a one-year trial. They addressed the No. 1 priority -- a replacement for Rodgers. Fields probably isn't the long-term answer, but they needed a viable alternative to Tyrod Taylor, 35.

One thing we heard: The addition of Fields ($30 million guaranteed) won't preclude the Jets from drafting a quarterback. If they have a strong conviction, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger at any point in the draft. There's a lot of Jets buzz surrounding Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Biggest remaining roster question: They still have holes at WR, TE, RT, DT and S. Free agency helped the depth; now first-year GM Darren Mougey needs a home run draft. He could use the No. 7 overall pick on any of these positions, except safety. Another goal is to sign WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner to extensions. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Biggest additions: Ronnie Stanley (OT), DeAndre Hopkins (WR) and Cooper Rush (QB)

Biggest losses: Patrick Mekari (OL), Brandon Stephens (CB) and Malik Harrison (LB)

Did the Ravens hit their free agency goals? Not yet. The Ravens achieved their biggest goal when they re-signed Stanley, the best available left tackle in free agency. Baltimore also bolstered its supporting cast for Lamar Jackson by adding Hopkins as a No. 3 wide receiver. But the Ravens have not addressed their holes on defense: cornerback, inside linebacker, safety and edge rusher.

One thing we heard: "We've broken so many records the last however many years. I don't think we really care about it, to be honest. The only thing we really care about is winning a Super Bowl. All that other stuff for sure is nice and all ... But yeah, definitely unfinished business," Stanley said.

Biggest remaining roster question: Cornerback. Baltimore doesn't have any proven depth beyond Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. The only other corners on the roster are Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa, who have combined for 190 career defensive saps. The Ravens can sign a not-so-expensive deal with a veteran like Tre'Davious White. It also would not be surprising if Baltimore used a Day 2 pick on a cornerback. -- Jamison Hensley

Marquee additions: B.J. Hill (DT), T.J. Slaton (DT), Mike Gesicki (TE)

Marquee subtractions: Alex Cappa (OG), Sheldon Rankins (DT), Sam Hubbard (DT)

Hit free agency goals? Kind of. Cincinnati locked up the big players, WRs Chase and Higgins, who were always going to be the major expenditures. The Bengals still need to add at least one more potential starting guard option and would be wise to add at least one more edge rusher to provide depth on each side of the ball.

One thing we heard: Mike Gesicki noted the "Joe Burrow tax" which implies he took less money to stay with Burrow. We'll see if that applied to Higgins as well on his four-year deal worth $115 million. If those numbers hold, Higgins will rank seventh in average annual salary among wide receivers, according to current data from OverTheCap.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Offensive guard, defensive end and linebacker are positions of need. Even if the Bengals bring back DE Trey Hendrickson, who is also seeking a long-term deal, there could be some starter spots that need to be addressed ahead of training camp. -- Ben Baby

Biggest additions: Kenny Pickett (QB), Cornelius Lucas (OT), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (OLB)

Biggest losses: Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Juan Thornhill (S), James Hudson III (OT)

Did the Browns hit their free agency goals? The Browns are on a mission to remake their quarterback room but have only traded for Pickett, as many of the top free agent options have signed. Barring them finding common ground with Russell Wilson, who visited, Cleveland will be left to add another lower-tier option.

One thing we heard: One month after requesting a trade, Myles Garrett is realigned with the Browns and signed an extension. Cleveland was quiet in the first wave of free agency, but Garrett was seemingly reassured the team would be proactive in addressing the offense. It's worth monitoring as free agency continues.

Biggest remaining roster question: All eyes remain on the quarterback situation, especially with the Falcons electing not to release Kirk Cousins, who would have been a cost-effective fit in Cleveland. Wilson's situation is worth watching after his visit, but it is notable that neither side felt any urgency to strike a deal. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Biggest additions: Darius Slay Jr. (CB), Mason Rudolph (QB), DK Metcalf (WR) (via trade)

Biggest losses: Justin Fields (QB), Najee Harris (RB), James Daniels (G)

Did the Steelers hit their free agency goals? Until the Steelers have a bona fide QB1 on the roster, it's hard to say the team hit its free agency goals. Rudolph is a good start, but the Steelers need to bring in competition for the job beyond Skylar Thompson. Beyond quarterback, the Steelers made headway in shoring up the secondary and making the splash Metcalf trade, but there's still work to do in the trenches.

One thing we heard: While some acquisitions are trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh, new Steelers WR Metcalf expressed confidence in the Steelers' QB plans: "They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football ... so I'm just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there."

Biggest remaining roster question: Quarterback. Everyone is on Rodgers' time as the four-time MVP weighs his options. If Rodgers opts to go elsewhere -- either the Vikings or Giants or perhaps to retirement -- the Steelers' options to land a quarterback with starting experience are extremely limited. Other than Rodgers, five quarterbacks who played at least 25% of their team's offensive snaps in 2024 are free agents: Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, Drew Lock and Tyler Huntley. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Biggest additions: Laken Tomlinson (G), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (S), Christian Kirk (WR)

Biggest losses: Laremy Tunsil (LT) Stefon Diggs (WR)

Did the Texans hit their free agency goals? The Texans wanted to revamp the offensive line after quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times. The Texans moved off three starters while signing and trading for players to replace some of them. Expect them to also use the draft to fix the unit.

One thing we heard: A team source said the Texans traded Tunsil for contract reasons. The Texans didn't want to pay him top-of-the-market money in 2026 after giving Derek Stingley Jr. a deal to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL ($30 million per year) and with defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and Stroud eligible for extensions next offseason.

Biggest remaining roster question: Offensive line because the unit has only one starter (tackle Tytus Howard) who has proved he can provide solid play. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Biggest additions: Charvarius Ward (CB), Camryn Bynum (S), Daniel Jones (QB)

Biggest losses: Dayo Odeyingbo (DE), Will Fries (G), Ryan Kelly (C)

Did the Colts hit their free agency goals? The Colts made key additions to the secondary, which was a position of great concern coming out of last season. Ward and Bynum will likely have immediate impact. The players the Colts lost were obviously standouts. But those losses came at positions where they had at least some depth and have viable replacements. The net result, on paper, is an upgraded roster for 2025.

One thing we heard: The Colts were among the teams that checked in on the availability of Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is seeking to be traded and wants a new contract. But Indianapolis ultimately decided it was not willing to meet the Bengals' initial compensation request of a first-round pick and determined that granting Hendrickson a new deal would require shedding some salary.

Biggest remaining roster question: Tight end was one of the Colts' weakest positions but has not yet been addressed. They are likely to look to the draft to make their biggest splash here, with standouts Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland in play for the team's first-round pick. But that doesn't preclude the Colts from also making an acquisition in free agency. -- Stephen Holder

Biggest additions: Jourdan Lewis (CB), Patrick Mekari (RG)

Biggest losses: Christian Kirk (WR), Evan Engram (TE)

Did the Jaguars hit their free agency goals? For the most part. They signed a right guard, which was a must since the team was moving on from Brandon Scherff. Center also became a need after the retirement of Mitch Morse -- and the Jaguars filled that hole with Robert Hainsey. On defense, the Jaguars had the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2024, and bringing in Lewis to be the slot corner upgrades the secondary.

One thing we heard: GM James Gladstone essentially said the Jaguars likely aren't going to sign additional players to be key pieces because they're going to be leaning heavily on their rookie class (10 total picks). "If you add a veteran at this point [they] could be just standing in the way," Gladstone said. "We're going to allow these rookies to get a chance to get out on the field and help us this coming fall."

Biggest remaining roster question: Cornerback and safety are needs, but the Jaguars have to find an additional pass rusher to help Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The two combined for 18.5 sacks in 2024 but got little help: Arik Armstead was the only other pass rusher to record a sack, and he had two. -- Mike DiRocco

Biggest additions: Dan Moore Jr. (OT), Kevin Zeitler (G)

Biggest losses: Harold Landry III (LB), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR)

Did the Titans hit their free agency goals? When Titans general manager Mike Borganzi took the job in January, he had a mission to build in the trenches. That's precisely what he did -- especially with the offensive line by signing Moore to play left tackle and flipping JC Latham to the right side. Whoever takes over at quarterback should have much better protection this season.

One thing we heard: The Titans took the "availability is the best ability" approach to free agency. Durability is a common theme for most of their free agent additions. Safety Xavier Woods, Zeitler and Moore all played at least 96% of their team's snaps in 2024. Linebacker Cody Barton came in at 91% of the defensive snaps last year in Denver.

Biggest remaining roster question: Quarterback. Brandon Allen is the veteran addition. But a quarterback room that features Allen and last year's starter Will Levis leaves room for improvement. That's where having the No. 1 pick comes into play. If the Titans stick and pick, Cam Ward figures to be the selection. Ward's electric playing style could reenergize the fan base. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Biggest additions: Evan Engram (TE), Talanoa Hufanga (S), Dre Greenlaw (LB)

Biggest losses: Cody Barton (LB), Javonte Williams (RB), Zach Wilson (QB)

Did the Broncos hit their free agency goals? With $32 million in dead money remaining from Russell Wilson's release, the Broncos took a measured approach to free agency. Engram is an immediate fit and gives the Broncos the impact tight end they've lacked for years. And Hufanga and Greenlaw are upgrades at safety and linebacker to an already-strong defense ... if they can stay on the field. Hufanga has missed 17 games the past two seasons due to various injuries, while Greenlaw played two games in 2024 after tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII.

One thing we heard: The Broncos are giving plenty of attention to running backs as they continue their pre-draft work. They met with several backs at the combine and will have multiple backs included in the 30 visits to their facility in the weeks before the draft. With the considerable depth of the running back class in the draft, the Broncos will have plenty of options to upgrade.

Biggest remaining roster question: Running back. While wide receiver and cornerback were considered, the Broncos have a lot of snaps, carries and receptions up for grabs after Javonte Williams' departure to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Williams played 539 snaps last season and was the Broncos' leading rusher (513 yards) and No. 2 on the team in receptions (52). With the roles of the returning backs -- Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson -- in question, look for the Broncos to add at least one running back in the draft and end of free agency, if not more. -- Jeff Legwold

Biggest additions: Jaylon Moore (OT), Kristian Fulton (CB)

Biggest losses: Joe Thuney (G), Tershawn Wharton (DT), Justin Reid (S)

Did the Chiefs hit their free agency goals? The Chiefs can go into the draft thinking more about good players and less about positions after signing Moore and Fulton. They still need depth in spots, particularly along the defensive line and at wide receiver and running back. They can find that in the draft or with free agents on lower-priced contracts.

One thing we heard: The Chiefs for months had been planning on a salary cap of about $270 million. That it landed around $279 million changed their plans, particularly with respect to their ability to place the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith. They abruptly decided to tag Smith and then traded Thuney to the Bears.

Biggest remaining roster question: Will the offensive line moves work? For now, at least, the largely unproven Moore is their starting left tackle. They also have a hole at left guard after trading Thuney. They have some candidates to fill the spot in Kingsley Suamataia, Hunter Nourzad and Mike Caliendo, but they are likewise unproven. -- Adam Teicher

Biggest additions: Geno Smith (QB), Raheem Mostert (RB), Jeremy Chinn (S)

Biggest losses: Tre'von Moehrig (S), Robert Spillane (ILB), Nate Hobbs (CB)

Did the Raiders hit their free agency goals? Yes and no. The Raiders secured their starting quarterback by trading for Smith. However, their defense took a step back in losing starters like Moehrig and Spillane.

One thing we heard: The Raiders signing Maxx Crosby to an extension and trading for Smith were necessary steps the organization took to show it's trying to change its culture and be competitive right away. "Our expectation is we want people to want to be here. We want people, once they get here, to want to stay here," general manager John Spytek said after Crosby signed his deal.

Biggest remaining roster question: Will the Raiders draft a quarterback? Even though Smith gives the Raiders a chance to win games right away, Las Vegas could take a quarterback at some point in the draft to secure its future at the position. -- Ryan McFadden

Biggest additions: Mekhi Becton (OG), Najee Harris (RB), Mike Williams (WR)

Biggest losses: Poona Ford (DT), CB Kristian Fulton (CB)

Did the Chargers hit their free agency goals? The Chargers' most significant needs going into free agency were wide receiver and interior offensive line. The Chargers have improved in those areas with Williams and Becton, perhaps as much as they had planned ahead of next month's draft.

One thing we heard: Under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers will likely never be big spenders in free agency. Despite having upward of $90 million in space, the Chargers have agreed to mostly inexpensive one-year deals. This regime believes in building mainly through the draft and adding depth in free agency, something Hortiz learned from 26 years in Baltimore.

Biggest remaining roster question: Wide receiver/tight end. Many of the league's best teams have at least two pass catchers who can make defenses worry. Right now, the Chargers appear to only have one in Ladd McConkey. At his best, Williams could become that second option, but relying on a renaissance after the worst season of his career is a risk. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Biggest additions: Solomon Thomas (DL), Kenneth Murray Jr. (LB) (via trade)

Biggest losses: DeMarcus Lawrence (DE), Jourdan Lewis (CB), Chauncey Golston (DL)

Did the Cowboys hit their free agency goals? Well, they have done more than they did a year ago, although they didn't fork over a lot of guaranteed money to the free agents they signed. They picked up a starting linebacker (Murray) and filled a cornerback need (Kaiir Elam) via trade. Free agency isn't over, so the Cowboys can still fill holes.

One thing we heard: Their search for Dak Prescott's backup could lead them back to Trey Lance with Cooper Rush gone, but they also have Will Grier on the roster. They hope to add a quarterback in the draft, too.

Biggest remaining roster question: Where will they find a receiver? The Cowboys were not a big player for Cooper Kupp, per sources, despite his ties to new receivers coach Junior Adams. They looked at the veterans available, but injury and cost dimmed their pursuit. A trade for one remains possible, as does drafting one, perhaps even in the first round. -- Todd Archer

Biggest additions: Paulson Adebo (CB), Jevon Holland (S), Darius Slayton (WR)

Biggest losses: Azeez Ojulari (OLB), Jason Pinnock (S)

Did the Giants hit their free agency goals? There is more work to be done. The Giants don't have a veteran quarterback to start this season and didn't add any starters to their 31st-ranked offense. The defense received upgrades and depth was added to the offensive line. So, some of the top objectives were hit.

One thing we heard: Adebo on now being considered a No. 1 cornerback: "I embrace it. That's why they brought me in here."

Biggest remaining roster question: Quarterback -- by a wide, wide, wide margin. The only quarterback currently under contract is Tommy DeVito. The Giants are intent on adding a veteran who can start this season. They're waiting on Aaron Rodgers while carefully surveying the remainder of the field and doing their due diligence on Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston. -- Jordan Raanan

Biggest additions: None.

Biggest losses: Darius Slay Jr. (CB), Josh Sweat (DE), Milton Williams (DT)

Did the Eagles hit their free agency goals? The Eagles are focused on keeping their core together. They re-signed LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract and brought in a host of players on one-year deals, including OLBs Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari, CB Adoree' Jackson and RB AJ Dillon, to complement the number of star-level players already on the roster. It's been more of a maintenance offseason to this point, with the goal of ensuring they have enough cash available to keep the nucleus intact for the foreseeable future.

One thing we heard: It's hard to ignore all the trade buzz surrounding veteran tight end Dallas Goedert. He is in the last year of his deal and carries a cap hit of around $12 million. Perhaps a team with playoff aspirations and cap room will strike a deal for the 30-year-old playmaker this offseason.

Biggest remaining roster question: Safety. The decision to trade C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans puts the position in the spotlight. Former third-round selection Sydney Brown should get a chance to vie for the starting gig alongside Reed Blankenship, but it's a good bet general manager Howie Roseman adds competition before the start of the season to have his bases covered. Defensive tackle and linebacker could use some additions as well. -- Tim McManus

play 1:06 Riddick praises Commanders offseason: 'This offense is rolling' Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky break down how Laremy Tunsil's move to the Commanders positively impacts Jayden Daniels.

Biggest additions: Deebo Samuel (WR), Laremy Tunsil (LT), Javon Kinlaw (DL)

Biggest losses: Dante Fowler Jr. (DE), Dyami Brown (WR), Jeremy Chinn (S)

Did the Commanders hit their free agency goals? Close. The Commanders wanted to find a left tackle and did so by trading for Tunsil, allowing them to move Brandon Coleman to perhaps right tackle. They wanted more explosiveness on offense and traded for Samuel. They've increased their defensive line depth. But they haven't found an edge rusher.

One thing we heard: Washington's vastly improved culture was a main topic. QB Marcus Mariota, who re-signed, called it "the best environment I've ever been a part of." Safety Will Harris said after playing the Commanders in New Orleans last season: "It was tangible. You could tell they loved playing for each other."

Biggest remaining roster question: Edge rusher. Washington has pursued a few -- or would have, had they been available (Khalil Mack). But the Commanders are fortunate that it's a deep draft with edge rushers so, at 29, they could get a guy they like and who can help them as a rookie. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Biggest additions: Drew Dalman (C), Grady Jarrett (DT), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE)

Biggest losses: Keenan Allen (WR), Teven Jenkins (LG), DeMarcus Walker (DE)

Did the Bears hit their free agency goals? General manager Ryan Poles' philosophy for free agency was straightforward: "The clearer the vision, the more aggressive you can be." The Bears need better play from their offensive line, so they flipped the entire interior beginning with trades for left guard Joe Thuney and right guard Jonah Jackson. Poles said he wanted to add more talent to help DE Montez Sweat (5.5 sacks in 2024), so Chicago went after a young, effective pass rusher with a high ceiling in Odeyingbo and added Jarrett to help generate more push from the interior.

One thing we heard: The Bears' free agency approach "opens the whole board" to Chicago in the draft, according to Poles. At No. 10, Chicago could address its future at left tackle, draft the top running back in Ashton Jeanty or take another defensive lineman. Poles said the Bears are happy with the pass rush as it stands but are always looking to add more. "We all watched the Super Bowl, right?" Poles said. "You want to have waves of pass rushers."

Biggest remaining roster question: There's a lot of buzz about when the Bears might add a running back. They need a complementary back to pair with D'Andre Swift if Chicago wants the versatility in the run game that coach Ben Johnson had in Detroit. With a deep class of running backs and four picks inside the top 72, including two in the second round, the Bears could add another rusher. -- Courtney Cronin

Biggest additions: D.J. Reed (CB)

Biggest losses: Carlton Davis III (CB), Za'Darius Smith (DE), Kevin Zeitler (OL)

Did the Lions hit their free agency goals? After winning 15 games for the first time in franchise history, the Lions may have not hit on any splash free agent moves, but they did find their replacement after losing Davis to New England with former Jet D.J. Reed, who wanted to "play with dogs" and compete for a Super Bowl.

One thing we heard: Reed on how his play style fits Detroit: "It fits very well. The reason being is I'm a scrappy guy myself. I have grit. I'm a tenacious player. I want to dominate and win every rep. I'm a willing tackler as well at corner, which most corners don't want to tackle. Most corners want to cover. I like to throw myself out there when I have to, and I also want to cover as well, so I think I fit well."

Biggest remaining roster question: DE. After releasing veteran Smith, the Lions can use help on the defensive line to pair with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who will be returning from a fractured tibia and fibula. This will likely happen during the draft, where the Lions hold the 28th pick in the first round. -- Eric Woodyard

Biggest additions: Nate Hobbs (CB), Aaron Banks (OL)

Biggest losses: T.J. Slaton (DT), Josh Myers (C), AJ Dillon (RB)

Did the Packers hit their free agency goals? They re-signed their only must-keep free agent in kicker Brandon McManus, and the addition of Hobbs addressed one of their top needs, cornerback. They wanted to upgrade their offensive line and paid premium guard money to add Banks. He will slide in at left guard, meaning Elgton Jenkins will move to center. However, two of their other biggest needs -- receiver and pass rusher -- went unaddressed.

One thing we heard: The Packers were never in play for receiver DK Metcalf. GM Brian Gutekunst might have been willing to pay top dollar but was never going to give up a high draft pick to get him via trade.

Biggest remaining roster question: Could this be the year the Packers draft a receiver in the first round? While Gutekunst said recently it's not an organizational philosophy to avoid receivers in Round 1, they're going on 23 years without doing so. Still, with Christian Watson (ACL) likely to miss the first half of the season, and no clear-cut, go-to WR1 emerging, it behooves the Packers to make a significant addition to the group. -- Rob Demovsky

Biggest additions: Jonathan Allen (DT), Ryan Kelly (C), Will Fries (G)

Biggest losses: Sam Darnold (QB), Cam Bynum (S), Nick Mullens (QB)

Did the Vikings hit their free agency goals? Absolutely. Their top priorities were to fortify the interior of both lines, and they did that by signing four likely starters. Allen and fellow defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will elevate interior disruption, while center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries add two bigger bodies to the offensive line.

One thing we heard: The Vikings didn't demand physicals from any of the players with whom they agreed to terms. They did, however, send each of them on extensive visits with specialists around the Twin Cities before the contracts were executed. That was especially important for Allen, Hargrave, Kelly and Fries, each of whom suffered a significant injury in 2024.

Biggest remaining roster question: Cornerback. The Vikings entered free agency with their top four cornerbacks on expiring contracts and have re-signed one of them. Byron Murphy Jr. received a three-year, $66 million deal. The Vikings also signed Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million contract, likely to serve as a No. 3 cornerback. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Biggest additions: Leonard Floyd (EDGE)

Biggest losses: Grady Jarrett (DT), Drew Dalman (C)

Did the Falcons hit their free agency goals? Revamping the pass rush was the priority, and the Falcons signed Floyd, who has at least 8.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons, and defensive tackle Morgan Fox. Given Atlanta's difficult salary cap situation, the team was never in position to make any earth-shattering signings.

One thing we heard: The most likely scenario at this moment is quarterback Kirk Cousins and his $27.5 million cap number returning to the Falcons as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup in 2025, per a league source. It's hard to rule out a trade over the next few months with a quarterback-needy team, though.

Biggest remaining roster question: Still an edge rusher. Floyd is at his best as part of an ensemble, and unless Arnold Ebiketie breaks out, the Falcons don't have their long-sought-after game-wrecker there. Expect an edge rusher or a defensive tackle to be the Falcons' pick at No. 15, unless a blue-chip cornerback drops to them. -- Marc Raimondi

Biggest additions: Bobby Brown III (DT), Tre'von Moehrig (S), Tershawn Wharton (DE)

Biggest losses: Johnny Hekker (P), Lonnie Johnson (S), Xavier Woods (S)

Did the Panthers hit their free agency goals? The league's worst defense is in better shape with Brown and Moehrig, particularly against the run. But losing Eagles defensive lineman Milton Williams to the Patriots was costly. Replacing him with Wharton might have been somewhat of a pricey overreaction, but the overall goal to upgrade the defense was met.

One thing we heard: Cornerback Michael Jackson (re-signed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal) on all the additions to the league's worst defense in 2024: "Just being honest, we won only five games last year. We needed more, and we got that.''

Biggest remaining roster question: Jadeveon Clowney is 32 and had 5.5 sacks in 2024. D.J. Wonnum and newly signed Pat Jones II remain projects with potential. Finding a long-term solution with a young, dynamic edge rusher is key to the success of Carolina's 3-4 scheme. -- David Newton

Biggest additions: Justin Reid (S)

Biggest losses: Paulson Adebo (CB), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR), Will Harris (S)

Did the Saints hit their free agency goals? The Saints didn't add a lot of pieces but signed S Reid and traded for DT Davon Godchaux to bolster new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's unit. They focused on re-signing their own free agents as well, keeping TE Juwan Johnson and Chase Young and bringing back Tyrann Mathieu and Cameron Jordan on reduced deals.

One thing we heard: Coach Kellen Moore has already had an impact on the signing of at least one free agent. Johnson said he was deciding between teams and called Moore at 11 p.m. one evening to discuss why the Saints wanted him back. Johnson said that conversation convinced him New Orleans was where he still needed to be.

Biggest remaining roster question: Left guard. The Saints did not re-sign Lucas Patrick, who started the season at left guard, or Landon Young, who filled in after the position went through several injury issues. They brought utility OL Will Clapp back, and he could play left guard, but this will likely be an open competition at camp between Clapp and Nick Saldiveri if the Saints do not sign another veteran. -- Katherine Terrell

Biggest additions: Haason Reddick (OLB), Kindle Vildor (CB), Charlie Heck (OT)

Biggest losses: Robert Hainsey (C), Justin Skule (OT), Tavierre Thomas (DB)

Did the Buccaneers hit their free agency goals? The Bucs hit their big goals by re-signing Chris Godwin and Lavonte David and addressing pass rusher help with the addition of Reddick. They addressed cornerback depth in signing Kindle Vildor after Bryce Hall's injury last year and Tyrek Funderburk and Josh Hayes' struggles. But they need a starting-caliber corner as an insurance policy for Jamel Dean, who has struggled to stay healthy.

One thing we heard: General manager Jason Licht said to Godwin in his free agent signing news conference: "I know you left what some would say [is] generational money, and people always give us kudos for betting on Chris during his injuries, but he and [his wife] Mariah -- they bet on us, and we're going to do everything that we can to make it right for you and chase another ring."

Biggest remaining roster question: With this year's record-setting defensive back deals, Dean's $12.5 million salary and $15.1 million cap hit look like a bargain, but the Bucs still need a starting-caliber corner. And while they consider linebacker SirVocea Dennis a starter, they saw only a limited sample size of his play last season and he's coming off a shoulder injury. Plus, this may be David's last season, so linebacker remains a position group that Tampa could add to. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Biggest additions: Josh Sweat (OLB), Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Akeem Davis-Gaither (ILB)

Biggest losses: Naquan Jones (DL), DL Roy Lopez (DL), Khyiris Tonga (DL)

Did the Cardinals hit their free agency goals? For the most part, yes. The Cardinals went into free agency wanting to boost their defensive front, at both pass rusher and the defensive line. Signing Sweat improves the pass rush, and Tomlinson will be the defensive line's anchor. There are still holes Arizona needs to plug -- like another cornerback and another receiver -- but there's time to get those needs met.

One thing we heard: Sweat, whom Arizona will count on to take its pass rush to the next level, was reunited with head coach Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons. Sweat called it a "no brainer" to get back together with Gannon.

Biggest remaining roster question: Wide receiver. The Cardinals need another receiving option to round out their pass-catching unit. Adding a third or fourth option would help open things for both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, and give quarterback Kyler Murray another alternative to spread out the offense. -- Josh Weinfuss

Biggest additions: Davante Adams (WR), Poona Ford (DT)

Biggest losses: Cooper Kupp (WR), Bobby Brown III (DT), Demarcus Robinson (WR)

Did the Rams hit their free agency goals? The Rams reworked their wide receivers room by releasing Kupp and signing Adams to a two-year deal. They also prioritized finding help to stop the run, adding Ford, 29, to their young defensive line.

One thing we heard: Sean McVay is an aggressive recruiter, "but in all the right ways," Adams said. Three players the Rams signed brought up that it was clear McVay wanted them in Los Angeles. For Adams, that included receiving highlights of himself narrated by McVay while the receiver was on vacation in Japan.

Biggest remaining roster question: Are the Rams done adding on defense through free agency, or will they wait for the draft? Ford is the only player the Rams have added to their defense so far. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who played 44.3% of snaps for the Rams last season, is a free agent. The Rams also lost linebackers Christian Rozeboom (Panthers) and Jake Hummel (Ravens) to free agency, while Troy Reeder remains unsigned. -- Sarah Barshop

Biggest additions: Demarcus Robinson (WR), Luke Farrell (TE), Mac Jones (QB)

Biggest losses: Deebo Samuel Sr. (WR), Dre Greenlaw (LB), Talanua Hufanga (S)

Did the 49ers hit their free agency goals? As strange as it might sound, yes. The 49ers' main objective in this cycle was to clear the books of bad contracts and begin resetting the roster around their remaining core, even if it meant eating a league-leading $85 million in dead money. They accomplished that by letting all of their key free agents go, trading Samuel, and releasing defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins and end Leonard Floyd.

One thing we heard: At least part of the Niners' roster purge can be attributed to the looming mega-contract extension expected for quarterback Brock Purdy. Those negotiations are underway, but nothing seems imminent just yet. The start of the offseason program in mid-April has always been seen by both sides as a sort of soft deadline to get Purdy signed and back in the fold. It could go a little beyond that, but that still seems to be the likely timeline.

Biggest remaining roster question: Defensive line. The needs are plentiful, but this is the one area the 49ers seemed certain to address but haven't. They subtracted three of their four starters and retained defensive tackle Kevin Givens, but they need at least two more starting-caliber defensive tackles and a defensive end. It's safe to expect this will be the top priority with their 11 draft picks. -- Nick Wagoner

Biggest additions: Sam Darnold (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR), DeMarcus Lawrence (DE)

Biggest losses: Geno Smith (QB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tyler Lockett (WR)

Did the Seahawks hit their free agency goals? The Seahawks' goals changed quite a bit right before free agency with the Smith and Metcalf trades, neither of which was part of their Plan A going into March. They did well to secure replacements for both, and to address their need on the edge with the Lawrence signing, but work remains on the offensive line.

One thing we heard: Before the Seahawks signed Lawrence to a three-year, $32.5 million deal, they talked to the Raiders about a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby. Lawrence gives them what they were looking for: a rugged edge defender who will be more physical against the run than the recently released Dre'Mont Jones.

Biggest remaining roster question: Will Fries, who signed with Minnesota, was the only interior offensive lineman the Seahawks were prepared to break the bank for. They'll add a low-cost veteran to that group, but the difference-maker they need will have to come from the draft. They still have confidence in Christian Haynes, believing last year's third-round pick is a good fit for their new zone blocking scheme. -- Brady Henderson