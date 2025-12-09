LOS ANGELES -- Former Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer posted to social media that he played several games while intoxicated during his NFL career.

"True story ....... In 2011 I played completely s--- faced drunk in at least 8 games," Jammer posted to X on Monday.

Jammer played his first 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers before finishing his NFL career in 2013 with the Denver Broncos. The 2011 season was the first since he was a rookie in 2002 that he finished without an interception.

In a series of posts, Jammer linked his drinking to personal struggles, saying his divorce led him to alcohol and that the revelation was an act of catharsis.

"Football players deal with life problems also," he posted.

"U know why n---as kill themselves? Because they can't b vulnerable," Jammer post reads. "So all that s--- just gets trapped with nowhere to go. To embarrassed to ask for help. Family watching them deteriorate. But go ahead bash me for being vulnerable. I ain't dead n---a!!"

Jammer didn't immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

An outside cornerback, Jammer excelled at playing press man coverage and only missed four games over 12 seasons with the Chargers.

After a slow rookie season, he emerged as a capable cornerback. In his second season, Jammer finished with four interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Some of his best moments came in the postseason, with two interceptions in 10 games.

The 2008 season might have been Jammer's best. He finished with career highs in tackles (88) and pass breakups (19) and had two interceptions. He finished his career with 21 interceptions and 140 pass breakups in 183 games,