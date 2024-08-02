Open Extended Reactions

Everything that happens in the NFL has some additional context when viewed from a fantasy football perspective. From position battles to injuries and so much more, the news cycle will constantly affect player values in fantasy football.

Our fantasy football buzz file, with contributions from our ESPN Fantasy writers and our NFL Nation reporters, aims to provide fantasy managers with the intel they need as news breaks around the NFL.

Key links: Draft Guide | Cheat Sheet Central | Fantasy depth charts

Aug. 2: DeAndre Hopkins sliding into WR5 range

Eric Karabell: Hopkins injured his left knee during a recent practice and the Titans believe he will miss 4-to-6 weeks, certainly jeopardizing his participation for early weeks of the regular season. Hopkins, a borderline WR2 producer in PPR leagues during his first season with the Titans, became viewed as a relative sleeper by many since his current ADP has him slotted as a late WR4, mainly because of the team's addition of younger wideout Calvin Ridley. However, this injury news erases optimism, as Hopkins will likely miss September as he recovers, and fantasy managers are reminded that he missed 15 games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, though some due to suspension. Regardless, Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, figures to fall to WR5 range now.

Eric Karabell: Herbert will wear a boot on his right foot for at least two weeks, and while the Chargers claim optimism he will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season (roughly five weeks away), fantasy managers should be suspicious of this timeline. Herbert, among the top fantasy quarterbacks in 2021 but not since then, already comes at a draft-day discount (ADP of QB16), due to new coach Jim Harbaugh planning a run-heavy offense and a dearth of proven receiving talent. The fear of this injury affecting Herbert's ability (as my colleague Stephania Bell details below) and September participation is real, as well as risk of lingering issues. A case for the talented Herbert as a borderline QB1 option for deeper leagues was reasonable prior to this news, but certainly not now as he slips to late QB range.

Play the No. 1 fantasy game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football and it's time to get started. Create a league with friends and family and draft before the start of the season! Sign Up Now >>

Stephania Bell: Plantar fascia injuries are extremely painful. It is an injury to the fibrous band that supports the arch of the foot and with every step, that band is placed under tension ... so imagine tugging on something that is inflamed or torn when you bear weight, and the more you do, the worse it gets.

A boot elevates the heel, decreasing the strain on the plantar fascia, and that hopefully will allow the tissue to begin healing. But these injuries can take months to fully recover from, especially if intense activity is resumed before the healing is complete. So the question becomes how will it impact him? It's his plant leg, which helps drive the ball when he throws and it could potentially make any of his movement more challenging. That said, Herbert has proven himself to be incredibly stoic, playing through painful conditions and performing well in the past.

Aug. 2: Geno Smith working through multiple injuries

Eric Karabell: Smith got positive news after undergoing testing for hip and knee issues, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Smith "shouldn't miss any time." The surprising No. 5 fantasy quarterback scorer from the 2022 season took a predictable step back statistically last season, ranking among the biggest fantasy quarterback disappointments, and there seems to be little momentum for him in ESPN ADP, as he generally goes undrafted. In fact, some fantasy managers -- and surely Seahawks fans -- may prefer offseason acquisition Sam Howell, who played well in spurts for Washington last season. Howell, who has a stronger arm and is 10 years younger than Smith, awaits another opportunity.