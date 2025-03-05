Open Extended Reactions

Early-spring performances can be the biggest mirage in baseball, a function of games that feature mismatches between major leaguers and minor leaguers. Still, with spring training now in full swing, pitchers beginning to stretch out and hitters finding their swings, there can be signal amid the noise.

Three dozen general managers, scouts, analysts and evaluators surveyed by ESPN tried to separate real from fake and offer insight into players they expect to take a step forward this season. Here are 10 creating a buzz in camps around Arizona and Florida.