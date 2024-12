Open Extended Reactions

The NHL trade deadline for the 2024-25 season is not until March 7, but teams have not waited until the last minute to make major moves.

For every significant trade that occurs during the season, you'll find a grade for it here, including David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild and Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks.

Read on for grades from Ryan S. Clark and Greg Wyshynski, and check back the next time a big deal breaks.