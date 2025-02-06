Stevie Nicol says there was no drama as Liverpool moves on to the Carabao Cup final with a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham. (1:00)

LIVERPOOL, England -- As the majority of Liverpool's players flocked to celebrate with Cody Gakpo after he had opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur, captain Virgil van Dijk had other ideas.

Though there were only 34 minutes on the clock at Anfield when Liverpool drew level on aggregate in their Carabao Cup semifinal tie before eventually winning 4-0 -- Gakpo's strike had cancelled out Lucas Bergvall's first-leg match-winner -- Van Dijk knew there was still work to be done.

Perhaps it is that insatiable hunger for more, that sets this Liverpool team apart from the rest this season.

Not content with having climbed to the summit of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables in recent months, Arne Slot's men are now just 90 minutes away from potentially lifting the first trophy of what could be a truly historic campaign, with second-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Van Dijk setting up a date with Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

Even before kick-off, there was a palpable sense of expectation around Anfield, with supporters queueing in their droves to welcome the team coach to the stadium while, on the terraces, the atmosphere was akin to a European night.

Liverpool might harbour ambitions of yielding more prestigious silverware this term, but this is a club whose very foundations are built on winning, and, with every passing week, Slot's team looked increasingly capable of upholding that proud tradition.

The contrast between Liverpool and their visitors on Thursday night was stark. Tottenham arrived on Merseyside off the back of consecutive victories over Elfsborg and Brentford, though they had won only three of their previous 10.

Shorn of both confidence and quality -- with 10 first-team players missing Thursday's clash through injury -- Tottenham struggled to lay a glove on Liverpool in the first half, managing only 27% possession and just one shot compared to Liverpool's 11.

Slot had commented pre-match about his excitement for his first knockout tie at Anfield, and Liverpool delivered both on and off the pitch, with Gakpo's opener sending the home support into a fist-pumping, scarf-swirling frenzy. The Netherlands international finished with aplomb past goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after connecting with Salah's dangerous cross into the box.

In many ways, Gakpo is the perfect poster boy for Liverpool's success this term, having progressed from an out-of-form utility player in Jurgen Klopp's final season to one of Slot's most trusted lieutenants, with 16 goals so far in all competitions this season. An understated character off the pitch, Gakpo is rarely one to grab the headlines, but he is a vital cog in a team whose greatest strength is their unity and willingness to fight for each other.

Tottenham's fight, however, was ruthlessly sapped out of them after the interval as Liverpool smelt blood and went for the jugular. Salah's coolly taken penalty -- after Darwin Núñez was brought down by Kinsky inside the area -- put Liverpool ahead in the tie before Szoboszlai's smart finish provided the killer blow to Tottenham's Wembley dream.

Liverpool will look to win their first piece of silverware under Arne Slot as they will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

That the Hungary international was teed up by right-back Conor Bradley following a lung-busting run through the middle of the pitch offers further evidence of the industriousness that Slot demands.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with a minor injury, Bradley deputised admirably, fearlessly sliding into tackles and constantly looking to get forward. The fact that Liverpool's reserve full-back is capable of such brilliance is a testament to the strength of the squad that Klopp assembled and Slot has honed.

It was fitting, too, that Van Dijk got on the scoresheet, nodding home from a late corner to cap off a fine individual display. It was the Dutchman who was the matchwinner in last season's final against Chelsea and his importance to this team has only been reinforced this season.

Ensuring that Van Dijk stays at Anfield beyond the expiration of his contract this summer feels imperative. Tottenham would certainly benefit from a player with his quality and leadership abilities at the moment.

Having boldly claimed earlier in the campaign that he "always" wins a trophy in his second season at a club, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has arguably just waved goodbye to his greatest chance of silverware this season. There were still 10 minutes to play on Thursday night when hordes of travelling fans began heading for the exit, while the Liverpool supporters taunted the Tottenham boss with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning."

That Slot was heavily linked with the Spurs job following Antonio Conte's departure back in 2023 will surely be further salt in the wound for those of a Tottenham persuasion. For Liverpool, though, the Dutchman continues to defy expectations and has already created an impressive synergy between himself, his players, and the fans.

"It was so intense," Slot said of his team's performance after the game.

"The players were ready for it, the fans were ready for it and we all simply wanted one thing that was going through to the final. That mentality, we showed it from the first to the last second."

Of course, Slot -- like Van Dijk on Thursday night -- knows there is still work to do if this season of enormous promise is to become one of prosperity for Liverpool. But, based on current evidence, the league leaders look like they will take some stopping.