Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he's "fighting for his job" in the second half of the season while accepting that the club has taken "a risk" with their approach in the January transfer window.

Amorim has lost seven of his 13 Premier League games since taking over as United boss in November.

There has been no indication that his start -- which has included five league defeats at Old Trafford -- has put any pressure on his position.

But the 40-year-old says that the team's form means that everyone is under threat.

"We are fighting for our jobs until the summer," Amorim told a news conference ahead of the FA Cup tie against Leicester City on Friday.

Ruben Amorim has cut a frustrated figure on the sideline for much of his Manchester United tenure so far. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of results and I knew when I came here, I look at the schedule, I look at the team, and I understood my decision of changing everything in the middle of the season without new signings it is a danger for a coach.

"But since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end I think it's going to pay off.

"I'm not naive, I said that many times, this is a sport of results and we are in a difficult situation."

There is concern among supporters that United are in for a tough time between now and the summer because of the club's lack of transfer business during the January window.

Defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven have arrived, but Amorim's attacking options have been reduced following the departures of Antony and Marcus Rashford.

The team are already struggling to score goals and Amorim accepts the cautious approach in January is "a risk."

"It was my decision to do that," he said. "We are taking some risks but it's the way we want to proceed.

"We want to win some games, we can improve our team, we will have time to train because I'm always complaining about the time to train, so now we have time to train, and the team will improve.

"The players, I want a certain type of player with a different profile and we are changing right away."

Amorim's pre-match news conference on Thursday was his first since Rashford's loan move to Aston Villa was confirmed. The United coach has had to field questions about the England forward for more than a month and joked that he was happy to be passing on the responsibility to Villa boss Unai Emery.

"Thankfully about Marcus, he is in Birmingham now with Unai, so you can take these questions to another coach," Amorim said. "We are just focused on our players."