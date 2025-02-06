Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham have shared a Super Bowl advert featuring Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum for their stadium sponsor, STōK Cold Brew.

In the advert -- featuring Wrexham stars Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin, Jacob Mendy, Jack Marriott and others -- Tatum challenges the team to improve their goal-scoring celebrations and offers choreography suggestions.

"We're so happy that three of the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine were able to work together again to bring this ad to life for our incredible Wrexham sponsor, STōK Cold Brew Coffee," McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement. "We will take no further questions related to Rob's actual screen time."

This is the second year running that Wrexham have a spot in the sought-after Super Bowl advert line-up following last years STōK advert that showcased acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins as the club mascot, Wrex the Dragon.

Tatum's advert, titled "Hollywood Magic," will stream on the Fox Sports and NFL app during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.