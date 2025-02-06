Mark Ogden discusses Arsenal not bringing in a striker during this transfer window and why they may regret it. (1:08)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Marc Guéhi, while West Ham United have added Rasmus Højlund to their list of summer transfer targets. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- City must omit new signing for UCL knockouts

- Galatasaray keen to sign Newcastle's Trippier - source

- Manna: Garnacho demands were too much for Napoli

Liverpool will battle it out with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi this summer, according to Football Insider. The England international was the subject of strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea last month, with the former even lodging an official £70m bid. While Spurs' offer was rejected, it is widely expected that Guéhi will leave South London in the summer, although his eventual destination could end up being one of the talking points of the window. With his Palace contract expiring in 2026, the report suggests that Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United will be vying for his signature.

- Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund is on West Ham's striker shortlist should they fail to make Evan Ferguson's loan permanent, TEAMtalk reports. The East London club are keen to bolster their attacking options, with question marks remaining over the long-term fitness of Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug. As such, they could turn their attention to Højlund, who has failed to make the centre-forward position his own at Old Trafford since signing for £64m. According to the report, United would consider sanctioning the 22-year-old's exit if his asking price is met.

- Manchester United sent scouts to watch Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg ahead of a potential summer bid, according to TalkSPORT. The Red Devils could face serious competition for Rigg this summer, who is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs. The 17-year-old has been a regular feature for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals in 26 Championship games. Rigg is already regarded by many as the best prospect to emerge from the Championship since Jude Bellingham.

- RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is the top target for Arsenal in the summer, says the Independent. Sesko, 21, has impressed in the Bundesliga and signed a new contract a few months ago, but Leipzig will let him depart for a fee of around €70m. Arsenal failed to sign a striker in the January window but the Athletic says they were in talks with AC Milan over the signing of Spain striker Álvaro Morata before he opted to move to Galatasaray.

- Chelsea's search for new players didn't yield much in the recent window, but the club reportedly failed in a late attempt to hijack Tottenham's loan signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, says L'Equipe. Tel, 19, rejected a €60m permanent deal to join Tottenham earlier in the window but then opted to move there on loan on deadline day, with the club having a €55m option to sign him permanently in the summer.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Fulham have confirmed the return of Brazil winger Willian, 36, until the end of the 2024-25 season, subject to international clearance.

- Galatasaray have signed Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina for a fee of around £2m.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Beth Lindop explores why Liverpool might be interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi.

It's no secret that Liverpool need to sign a defender in the summer. Upgrading at left-back is the club's biggest priority but, considering they haven't made a senior addition at centre-back since Ibrahima Konaté's arrival in 2021, there is an argument that they need to freshen up in that department too, particularly considering the patchy injury records of Konate and Joe Gomez. Then there is the small matter of Virgil van Dijk's future to consider. There remains an expectation that the Netherlands international will pen a new deal at Anfield but, if that doesn't happen, Liverpool will certainly need to bring in another elite centre-back if he departs on a free transfer in the summer. Like Van Dijk, Guehi is a right-footed defender who primarily plays on the left side of defence, so would be a good fit. Indeed, should Van Dijk leave, a move for the Crystal Palace man would make sense. At 24, Guehi already has plenty of senior experience, both on the domestic and international stage. Considering he is out of contract in 2026, Palace will not be in a particularly strong negotiating position this summer, though there is likely to be stern competition for his signature at around £70m.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool want a new midfielder and are looking at a €35m deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, while Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller is a backup option. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal are looking to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 23, in the summer. (Athletic)

- Manchester United tried to sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus in the closing hours of the window, but their approach was rebuffed after the Serie A club saw Nicolò Fagioli move to Fiorentina. (Tuttosport)

- AC Milan's technical director Geoffrey Moncada has not ruled out the possibility that Chelsea loanee Joao Felix could stay at the club beyond this summer. (Sport Mediaset)

- Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano and Sheffield Wednesday made approaches to sign Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan in January, but the club rejected them all. (Fabrizio Romano)

- LA Galaxy have agreed a deal to acquire Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramírez. While Colombian league leaders América de Cali pushed hard to try and land the 33-year-old, he has now opted to join Galaxy. Ramirez, a United States international, has played 53 times in MLS for the Crew, scoring 13 times. (Tom Bogert)

- Atalanta winger Juan Cuadrado is attracting interest from Mexican side León. The 35-year-old, who previously enjoyed spells with Chelsea and Juventus, has played just 11 times this season in Serie A. With this in mind, León are seriously considering a move for Cuadrado, who has been capped 116 times by Colombia. (Matteo Moretto)

- Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, 32, is set to move to Portuguese side Boavista on a free transfer. (L'Équipe)