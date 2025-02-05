Open Extended Reactions

Galatasaray are pushing to sign Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier, a source has told ESPN.

The Turkish side have until Feb. 11 to add players to their squad before the Super Lig transfer window closes.

Galatasaray are keen to add a full-back and a centre-back before the deadline.

Trippier is one of the options being pursued, although a source close to negotiations has described the deal as "complicated."

Galatasaray are interested in signing Kieran Trippier from Newcastle. Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Ideally, Galatasaray would like to tie up the move before Feb. 6 when updated squad lists must be submitted to UEFA ahead of the Europa League knockout rounds.

Galatasaray face a two-legged playoff against AZ Alkmaar after finishing 14th in the league phase table. They could play either Manchester United or Tottenham in the round of 16 if they progress.

Trippier has made 17 appearances for Newcastle this season, but has struggled for starts.

The 34-year-old has slipped behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order and has been restricted to just five Premier League starts this season.

Newcastle have already allowed one defender to leave in January after agreeing Lloyd Kelly's loan move to Juventus on Monday.

The Serie A also have an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer for £20 million ($25m).

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted he was reluctant to let Kelly go.

"I don't think it was necessary my decision to let him leave," Howe said. "I think it's very reluctant from our side because he's a player that had just recently signed and we believed in him and his qualities.

"I said right at the start, in the build up to the window, that it was not a case really of looking at incomings, it was a case of trying to manage outgoings really and trying to not weaken the squad to a point where the team's affected."