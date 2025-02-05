Diogo Jota sits down with Ralph Karumazondo to reveal which of his Liverpool teammates is most likely to nutmeg Virgil van Dijk, skip the bill on a team meal and much more. (10:53)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted he is happy with his squad despite the club failing to make any new additions in the January transfer window.

Slot has made just two signings since joining Liverpool from Feyenoord, with forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- who is spending this season on loan with La Liga side Valencia -- penning deals with the Anfield club last summer.

However, Liverpool have defied expectation this season to climb to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables, and Slot is confident his players have the quality to carry his team to silverware.

"Maybe there aren't many managers with as good a squad as I have," Slot told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I've said it many times. We have a very good squad and if you look at the league table I think the players have shown the trust we have in them was correct. We don't have many injuries, long-term injuries.

Arne Slot has signed just two players since joining Liverpool in the summer. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"We did have some with Alisson [Becker], [Diogo] Jota, others but other than Trent [Alexander-Arnold] they are all available again today so there's no reason to add to the team unless there's a chance in the market. We saw that with the goalkeeper we brought in. But for now we're happy with the team we have."

Liverpool will have the chance to take a major step towards a trophy on Thursday night as they host Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

Slot's side will have to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit if they are to book their place at Wembley, though the Liverpool boss is confident his players already know the scale of the task facing them at Anfield.

"I don't think I have to prepare them different to any other game, from now on until the end of the season and as long as Liverpool exists, you need to win the game," he said.

"Even if we're 1-0 down we try to win this. We were quite close in the first leg until the last few seconds, down to 10 and conceded a goal but nothing changes for this game. If you wear this shirt, if you play at Anfield; there's only one thing expected of you: to win the game."