Nigeria players don't tend to make blockbuster January moves, but there was hope that this window would be different, with Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface's futures up in the air, and many others eyeing career revitalisation.

However, that did not turn out to be the case. Osimhen, on loan at Galatasaray, failed to move on from parent club Napoli. And what would have been a surprise, groundbreaking move for Boniface to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia flamed for a while, with mind-boggling figures swirling around, only to crash and burn.

Will Osimhen ever be free of Napoli?!

In the aftermath of his protracted and ultimately last-minute loan move to Galatasaray from Napoli midway through last year, expectations were high that Nigeria forward Osimhen, high on the wish list of some of Europe's top clubs, would be a major target.

And indeed he was, but mostly as a conversation point. Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and even Juventus had been linked to the 26-year-old, who has proved in Turkey that he is still an elite goalscorer with 16 goals and six assists in 19 games.

That said, his 75 million Euros release clause clearly remains a sticking point for potential suitors, and he could be stuck there till his deal runs out in 2027.

United, in the market for a striker, only appeared to want a short term loan deal, akin to what they did when they bought out Wort Weghorst's loan deal at Besiktas two seasons ago. That was clearly not an option for Napoli.

Although Osimhen's representatives have been in touch with Barcelona, El Nacional reports that Barca boss Hansi Flick was not convinced the Super Eagles forward would be value for money as they look for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea cooled their interest a while ago despite being high on the list last offseason, and while still in the hunt for a striker, did not appear too eager to rekindle their interest in Osimhen.

Juventus provided the most serious option of all, with director Cristiano Giuntoli, the man who brought Osimhen to Italy, keen to reunite with him again at the Bianconeri. Juventus, however, would have to sell Dusan Vlahovic, however and therein lies the rub.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Boniface sticks with Bayer

This came out of the blue. One moment nothing was happening, the next there was talk of head-spinning, mind-bending generational wealth for Boniface. And then, poof! It all went up in smoke as quickly as it arrived.

Unlike Osimhen, Boniface was all but set for the move that would make him teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo. But what was more, his potential reported wages had Nigerians on social media converting wages into naira that barely had space for all the zeros.

Boniface reportedly had a verbal agreement in place, completed his medicals, and seemed to be just a few signatures away from a dream 60 million Euros move when the plug was pulled on the deal, and Al Nasser opted to go for Aston Villa's Jhon Durán instead, in a reported 75 million Euro deal.

Seemingly unfazed by the failed move, the Nigerian recommitted to Bayer Leverkusen, saying, "I love playing here, and I want to give my best to the team. What happens in the future will happen, but for now, my mind is only on helping Leverkusen achieve our goals."

But who DID make bank?

Kelechi Iheanacho returns to England

Most of Iheanacho's European career has been spent in England and that is where he is returning to after agreeing a deal with Championship side Middlesbrough.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward has not enjoyed life in Spain since joining Sevilla last year, and it was clear a separation was in the offing.

Former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers reportedly wanted to bring him over to Celtic, and there was some interest by Leeds United, although his wages looked to have scuttled that opportunity.

Boro had no such problems, however, and the Nigeria man will now hope that England will be kind to him once again.

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho is introduced to Middlesborough fans on Feb. 3, after signing from Sevilla. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Gift Orban

With neither of the Victors making a move, it was down to forward-in-the wilderness Orban to put Nigeria on the transfer map, with his transfer from Olympic Lyon in France to Germany's TSG Hoffenheim.

The 22-year-old, who only joined Lyon in January 2024 from Gent, scored just five times in 21 appearances, and moved on for a fee of 9 million Euros, rising to 12 million based on performance-related add-ons.

Lyon were forced to sell after being handed a provisional Ligue 2 relegation in France and are required to sell players before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign to avoid that fate.

Orban wasted no time trying to cost his new club money as he started to hit those targets in record time, scoring in back to back games, including his debut, a pulsating 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bruno Onyemaechi

Super Eagles left back Bruno Onyeamaechi was also on the move this window. The defender, who has three goals and one assist from 18 games in the Portuguese league this season, joined Greek giants Olympiakos from Boavista in a three and half years, 2.5 million Euros deal.

Daniel Daga

One of the most promising young talents in Nigerian football, Daga joined Norwegian side Molde FK as their first signing of 2025.

The youngster represented Nigeria at under 20 level as the youngest player selected for the Flying Eagles squad to the 2023 FUFA Under 20 World Cup, starting every game of the tournament and is seen as one of the brightest prospects for the future.

He spent the last season on loan at two-time CAF Champions League winners Enyimba, but has now signed a two-year deal with Molde.