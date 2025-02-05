Mina Kimes joins "NFL Live" to break down how the Philadelphia Eagles' defense has improved since their Super Bowl in 2022 and became a threat to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. (1:40)

There's officially one game left in the 2024 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in Super Bowl LIX. Which team will take home the Lombardi Trophy? Which player will win Super Bowl MVP?

We asked ESPN's NFL analysts, writers, commentators, columnists and pundits to make predictions for the big game. More than 60 experts picked the winner of Eagles-Chiefs, including the final score of the game and who they think will win Super Bowl MVP.

Here's a breakdown of their picks, plus betting odds from ESPN BET. Check out all of our Super Bowl preview content for more news and analysis ahead of the game.

The Chiefs have the advantage, 41-26

Of the 67 experts who weighed in, the Chiefs were favored by 41 of them (61.2%), while the Eagles claimed 26 votes (38.8%).

The Public's Picks Here are the five most bet final scores at ESPN BET, as of noon ET on Feb. 4. Rank Winning score Losing score 1 Chiefs 38 Eagles 31 2 Chiefs 27 Eagles 24 3 Chiefs 27 Eagles 23 4 Eagles 27 Chiefs 24 5 Eagles 28 Chiefs 24

The most common score predictions were 27-24 (picked by 10 of our experts), 27-23 (five) and 31-28 (five). The lowest combined total was 31 (17-14); the highest was 73 (38-35). The largest margin of victory predicted was 14 points (38-24). And 63 experts said this game will be decided by a touchdown or less.

Betting notes: ESPN BET currently favors Kansas City by 1.5 points, and the over/under is 49.5 points. Of the experts in this pool, 55 have the game going over that total, while 12 like the under.

ESPN's Football Power Index: The FPI likes the Eagles (56.1%) by an average of 2.2 points.

Predicting a Chiefs win (41)

Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst: 31-25

Andrew Hawkins, NFL analyst: 33-30

Ben Baby, Bengals reporter: 24-21

Ben Solak, NFL analyst: 31-27

Brooke Pryor, Steelers reporter: 32-29

Damien Woody, NFL analyst: 27-24

Dan Graziano, national NFL reporter: 27-19

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: 24-21

Daniel Oyefusi, Browns reporter: 27-24

David Newton, Panthers reporter: 34-30

David Purdum, betting analyst: 27-23

DJ Bien-Aime, Texans reporter: 27-24

Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter: 35-28

Field Yates, NFL/NFL draft analyst: 28-25

Jamison Hensley, Ravens reporter: 24-20

Jason Reid, Andscape senior NFL writer: 38-24

Jeff Darlington, national NFL reporter: 38-35

Jeff Saturday, NFL analyst: 35-34

John Keim, Commanders reporter: 24-21

Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter: 32-31

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst: 27-24

Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals reporter: 31-28

Katherine Terrell, Saints reporter: 34-31

Kevin Clark, NFL analyst: 30-26

Kevin Seifert, Vikings reporter: 27-24

Kimberley A. Martin, national NFL reporter: 28-24

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: 27-24

Marc Raimondi, Falcons reporter: 21-17

Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter: 27-21

Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst: 27-24

Michelle Beisner-Buck, NFL features reporter: 28-21

Mike Greenberg, commentator: 31-30

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst: 31-28

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst: 30-27

Nick Wagoner, 49ers reporter: 30-20

Rich Cimini, Jets reporter: 27-21

Sarah Barshop, Rams reporter: 34-31

Stephen Holder, Colts reporter: 27-23

Tedy Bruschi, NFL analyst: 27-24

Tim Hasselbeck, NFL analyst: 23-17

Todd Archer, Cowboys reporter: 27-23

Predicting an Eagles win (26)

Alaina Getzenberg, Bills reporter: 31-27

Alden Gonzalez, baseball reporter: 31-28

Brady Henderson, Seahawks reporter: 27-24

Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter: 31-27

Elizabeth Merrill, senior writer: 34-32

Herm Edwards, NFL analyst: 29-24

Jenna Laine, Buccaneers reporter: 24-21

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: 30-24

Joe Buck, commentator: 28-25

John Buccigross, commentator: 22-16

Kalyn Kahler, national NFL reporter: 33-30

Kris Rhim, Chargers reporter: 32-22

Marcus Spears, NFL analyst: 35-32

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: 27-23

Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter: 27-24

Mike Clay, fantasy analyst: 27-23

Mike Reiss, Patriots reporter: 20-17

Paul Gutierrez, Raiders reporter: 24-20

Rob Demovsky, Packers reporter: 28-24

Sal Paolantonio, national NFL reporter: 34-30

Scott Van Pelt, commentator: 30-24

Seth Walder, NFL analyst: 25-24

Seth Wickersham, senior writer: 17-14

Stephania Bell, senior writer: 31-28

Tim Keown, senior writer: 34-31

Turron Davenport, Titans reporter: 28-24

Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes was by far the most common selection to win Super Bowl MVP, finishing with 37 of the 67 votes (55.2%). He earned the MVP award in all three of his previous championships with Kansas City.

Saquon Barkley was second with 19 votes (28.4%), followed by Jalen Hurts' five votes (7.5%). A.J. Brown, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce each received two votes (3.0%).

Odds below are from ESPN BET.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (+105): Marc Raimondi, Tim Hasselbeck, Ben Baby, Dan Graziano, Marcel Louis-Jacques, Rich Cimini, David Purdum, Todd Archer, Jeff Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi, Jordan Reid, Kevin Seifert, Matt Miller, Kimberley A. Martin, Field Yates, Nick Wagoner, Aaron Schatz, Josh Weinfuss, Michelle Beisner-Buck, Brooke Pryor, Jordan Raanan, Andrew Hawkins, David Newton, Katherine Terrell, Sarah Barshop, Eric Woodyard, Jeff Darlington, Ben Solak, Damien Woody, Mina Kimes, Mike Greenberg, John Keim, DJ Bien-Aime, Dan Orlovsky, Lindsey Thiry, Tedy Bruschi, Jason Reid

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles (+275): Joe Buck, Kris Rhim, Paul Gutierrez, Jenna Laine, Michael DiRocco, Rob Demovsky, Jeremy Fowler, Alaina Getzenberg, Courtney Cronin, Alden Gonzalez, Tim Keown, Marcus Spears, Seth Wickersham, Matt Bowen, Turron Davenport, Herm Edwards, Kalyn Kahler, Elizabeth Merrill, Stephania Bell

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles (+360): Seth Walder, Mike Clay, Brady Henderson, Scott Van Pelt, Sal Paolantonio

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles (25-1): John Buccigross, Mike Reiss

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs (60-1): Jamison Hensley, Stephen Holder

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs (18-1): Kevin Clark, Mike Tannenbaum