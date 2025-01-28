Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch with plenty of star power. And a chance for history.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the big game once again and will aim to become the first team to capture three straight Super Bowl titles.

The Chiefs were able to fend off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a 32-29 victory in a back-and-forth AFC Championship Game. Allen is 4-1 against Mahomes in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs.

Standing in the way of history will be Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, who took care of business with a dominating 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game.

The Eagles will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance overall and second in three years. They lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in the 2023 game. Their lone victory came in 2018 against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots (41-33).

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons, taking home the Lombardi Trophy three times during that stretch. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in last year's game.

Super Bowl LIX will be played Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

Here are the trends, updated lines, spreads and totals for the biggest sports betting event of the year.