Super Bowl LIX will be a rematch with plenty of star power. And a chance for history.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the big game once again and will aim to become the first team to capture three straight Super Bowl titles.
The Chiefs were able to fend off Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a 32-29 victory in a back-and-forth AFC Championship Game. Allen is 4-1 against Mahomes in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs.
Standing in the way of history will be Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles, who took care of business with a dominating 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game.
The Eagles will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance overall and second in three years. They lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in the 2023 game. Their lone victory came in 2018 against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots (41-33).
The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in five of the past six seasons, taking home the Lombardi Trophy three times during that stretch. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in last year's game.
Super Bowl LIX will be played Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX).
Here are the trends, updated lines, spreads and totals for the biggest sports betting event of the year.
Odds as of publication. For the most current odds, visit ESPN BET.
Kansas City Chiefs vs.Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Feb. 9 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX)
Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Opened Chiefs -1.5)
Money line: Chiefs -125, Eagles +105
Total: 49.5 (Opened: 49.5)
FPI favorite: Eagles by 2 (56.1% to win outright)
Super Bowl MVP odds
Chris Berman and Booger McFarland look at how the Chiefs and Eagles match up ahead of their showdown in the Super Bowl.
Notes, betting trends
This is the ninth time in the past 12 seasons that the preseason Super Bowl favorite has reached the Super Bowl. The Chiefs entered the campaign as 5-1 favorites.
Nine of the past 10 Super Bowl winners have covered the spread. The Rams won but didn't cover against the Bengals in 2022.
Since 2021, underdogs are 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 outright in the Super Bowl. Underdogs are 22-36 outright and 29-27-2 ATS in the Super Bowl all time.
The Chiefs are 4-2 outright and ATS in the Super Bowl, including winning and covering in each of the past two seasons.
Patrick Mahomes is 3-1 outright and ATS in the Super Bowl. All of Mahomes' Super Bowls have featured lines of three points or less.
The points total hit the over in both of the Chiefs' past two Super Bowl appearances. The total for the pending Chiefs-Eagles matchup opened at 49.5 at ESPN BET.
The 55 points scored by the Eagles in the NFC title game are the most in a conference championship game since the round was created in 1970.
The Eagles have 39 rushing touchdowns this season (including playoffs), the second most in a season in NFL history, trailing only the 2022 Eagles (42).
Saquon Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards heading into the Super Bowl, the second-highest total in a season in NFL history (regular season and playoffs), behind only Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis' 2,476 in 1998.