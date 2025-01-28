AFCON 2025 - Far-too-early rankings of all 24 teams to play in Morocco

Open Extended Reactions

On Monday evening, the 24 teams set to compete in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations learned the identities of their group stage opponents.

Now, ESPN ranks every single one of the 24 qualifiers and forecast who will go the distance at the continental showpiece in Morocco later this year.

24. Botswana

The rank outsiders in the tournament, Botswana are returning to the AFCON for the first time since 2012. However, was their 1-1 draw against Egypt in qualifying an anomaly or a sign that they have an effective plan to neutralise the bigger boys?

23. Zimbabwe

Under German journeyman Michael Nees, this Zimbabwe side are more resilient than previous iterations, having conceded four during qualification, including two in their final fixture against Cameroon when progression was already secured.

Talismanic 34-year-old Khama Billiat remains the dangerman - an indication of their limitations - and the supporting cast, Walter Musona and Terrence Dzvukamanja, will need to make a big contribution in Morocco.

Tanzania forward Simon Msuva will have it all to do if his team are to make it out of the groups stage at AFCON 2025. SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images

22. Tanzania

Chief beneficiaries of Guinea's implosion during qualifying, Tanzania have never before escaped from the group, and don't expect that to change this year.

They remain attractive on the eye, with Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum capable of unsettling opposition defences, but can a predominantly home-based squad contend with the continental heavyweights?

21. Mozambique

This is Mozambique's best generation since the late 90s, and their talent may be enough to get a first ever Nations Cup victory.

Head coach Chiquinho Conde represented Mozambique at the '96 and '98 editions, but will he have learned enough lessons from their early exit in 2024 to get out of the group this time around?

Towering Stanley Ratifo, based in the German lower leagues, could be an interesting trump card.

20. Sudan

An interesting prospect under Kwesi Appiah, who oversaw Ghana's run to the semifinals in 2013.

More recently, Appiah's Sudan played a key role in dumping the Black Stars out of the running for Morocco, although his Falcons remain maddeningly inconsistent.

While Sudan were capable of downing Ghana, they were also on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping by Niger.

19. Uganda

It was a serene qualifying campaign for Uganda, who already booked their ticket at the finals before their only defeat - a 2-0 loss at home against South Africa on gameweek six. This lot aren't as talented as the crop that reached consecutive tournaments in 2017 and 2019, but Paul Put brings nous and experience.

None of the squad play in the world's major leagues, and a lack of top-end experience means progression to the knockouts would be a fine achievement.

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has done wonders with Benin, turning them into a side even the top dogs don't take lightly. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

18. Benin

Rugged, tough and with a goal threat in Steve Mounié - still lethal in the air - Benin can look back on some genuine positives in 2024, not least the 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Nigeria in June.

The pair also met in AFCON qualifying, with Benin drawing one and losing the other. What odds on Gernot Rohr being pitted against his former employers once again in the group stage?

17. Comoros

The islanders will have learned plenty from their first ever appearance in the tournament, when they reached the quarterfinal in Cameroon, and were impressive in qualifying as they went unbeaten.

Finishing ahead of Tunisia as well as former qualifiers Gambia and Madagascar was a fine achievement, with the 1-0 victory away in Tunis an indication that the Coelacanths can upset the odds in Morocco.

16. Zambia

Zambia will be desperate to bounce back from an underwhelming showing last year in which they were dumped out in the group stage after failing to give a good account of themselves in Ivory Coast.

They've found a measure of consistency under Avram Grant, who once guided Ghana to the final, and topped their qualifying group ahead of Ivory Coast.

Late bloomer Kennedy Musonda was the hero during qualifying, but will he be able to turn it on at the continent's grandest tournament?

15. Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns for (surely) one final shot at AFCON glory having had a miserable relationship with the continental competition since first breaking onto the scene in 2012.

Alongside Dénis Bouanga, he should ensure the Panthers have a cutting edge in Morocco, although they must avoid some of the lapses that have befallen them in the past.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retired from the national team multiple times, but returned last year and scored in both 2025 AFCON qualifiers in September. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

14. Angola

Angola enjoyed a remarkable 2024, climbing 85 positions globally in the FIFA World Ranking following some outstanding results on the field.

They were the chief architects of Ghana's demise, and will be aiming to at least match their run to the quarters in 2024.

13. Equatorial Guinea

One of the surprise packages of the last two AFCONs, Equatorial Guinea had never before qualified for consecutive tournaments before 2013, but would be disappointed if they didn't reach the knockouts in 2025, such has been their evolution.

Many of the players who thrived in Cameroon and Ivory Coast are still around, as is head coach Juan Micha, although there will be no return for veteran Emilio Nsue - the country's all-time top scorer - who was found to have been claiming fraudulent Equatoguinean nationality throughout his decade-long international career.

12. Tunisia

It's been a miserable few AFCONs for Tunisia, who have won just two of their last 10 matches at the tournament.

Qualification wasn't smooth, with home defeats by lowly Gambia and Comoros, and the Carthage Eagles are still without a head coach.

Hannibal Mejbri is a rare spark in a workmanlike squad, and while they'll be well supported in Morocco, Tunisia still appear a long way away from the renaissance their supporters crave.

11. Burkina Faso

The Stallions struggled at the last AFCON, with Baghdad Bounedjah's 95th-minute equaliser in their second group game completely knocking them out of stride.

New head coach Brama Traore has little pedigree at this level, although there's plenty of talent in a diverse and intriguing squad, not least, Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara.

Amadou Haidara's Mali may have been knocked out at the quarterfinals at AFCON 2024, but they certainly won the best kit contest. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

10. Mali

The biggest African side never to have won the AFCON, could this be Mali's year?

Once again they breezed through qualification, although a 6-0 throttling of Estwatini put the gloss on what was timid goalscoring return against some fairly mediocre opponents (they'd only scored four in their previous five matches).

Yves Bissouma is one of Africa's finest central midfielders on his day, but a year of improvement will be required from young forwards Dorgeles Nené and Kamory Doumbia.

9. South Africa

Semifinalists last time around, Ronwen Williams and his defence stole the plaudits, but in truth, Hugo Broos bolstered all areas of the side as he simultaneously smoothed over relations with SAFA.

They're unbeaten since an AFCON group-stage defeat by Mali a year ago, and Teboho Mokoena is in his prime, surrounded by new faces Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis. Bafana Bafana could be the surprise package once again.

8. Cameroon

Have things begun to slowly settle down for chaotic Cameroon? Hostilities appear to have been paused between FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto'o and head coach Marc Brys, with the latter overseeing a comfortable qualifying campaign (on the field, anyway).

They still remain reliant on veteran Vincent Aboubakar, although the emergence of Carlos Baleba could help forge a truly dynamic midfield alongside André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

7. DR Congo

Unlike many of the other would-be contenders, who have undergone managerial changes since the start of 2024, the DRC are a relatively settled ship under Sebastien Desabre.

The Frenchman indicated that the last edition was a preparation exercise before he can make a big impact in 2025, and while they impressed with a semifinal showing, the Leopards are yet to truly find that fearsome centre forward who can fire them to the title.

Ivory Coast are the current AFCON champions after beating Nigeria in the final in February 2024. Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

6. Ivory Coast

Unlikely champions on home soil in 2024, Emerse Fae took over the reins of the team midway through the competition and ended the year as CAF's Coach of the Year.

Reigning champions, however, have struggled in recent AFCONs, and the Elephants must be wary of this 'curse'.

Fae should relish the challenge of getting the best out of youngsters like Simon Adingra, Amad Diallo, Karim Konaté and Oumar Diakité.

5. Nigeria

Finalists in 2024, can the Super Eagles go one further this time around?

There won't be too many teams with more talented individuals - not least African Footballers of the year Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen - but other key elements of the team are ageing.

The Super Eagles haven't yet truly solved their goalkeeping problem, while Eric Chelle was an uninspiring pick as the new head coach.

4. Algeria

Ex-Switzerland, Lazio and Bordeaux head coach Vladimir Petkovic has helped Algeria rediscover some momentum after Djamel Belmadi lost steam, and they were quietly impressive in cruising through qualifying.

Some of the heroes of 2019 remain - notably Aissa Madi and Baghdad Bounedjah - and Riyad Mahrez remains capable of magic. Rennes' Amine Gouiri netted four in qualifying, and is a potential top scorer.

Can Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson lead Senegal to another AFCON title after missing out on the podium places in 2024? MB Media/Getty Images

3. Senegal

The 2022 champions were disappointing at last year's tournament, which was one of the contributing factors to Aliou Cisse's eventual exit as head coach. The inexperienced Pape Thiaw remains at the helm in a caretaker capacity, but it remains to be seen whether he'll still be the man in charge come the AFCON.

If Pape Matar Sarr and Lamine Camara can effectively take the baton from Idrissa Gueye and Nampalys Mendy, the likes of Ismaïla Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and Nicolas Jackson could forge a fearsome attacking unit.

This could be Sadio Mané's last AFCON hurrah given he'll be 33 when the tournament kicks off.

2. Egypt

The Pharaohs haven't fared well in AFCON tournaments hosted by north African nations (apart from themselves) only once reaching the quarters in their last four attempts.

Nonetheless, an attacking unit containing new Manchester City signing Omar Marmoush, Trézéguet and Mohamed Salah - perhaps competing at his last AFCON - will be among the strongest in the tournament, while a rugged defensive unit should underpin a strong showing.

1. Morocco

Regularly tipped among the favourites in recent AFCONs, will this be the tournament when Morocco finally win their second title?

They have a lot in their favour, not least home advantage, stars in their prime like Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Brahim Díaz, as well as the relatively recent experience (World Cup 2022) of going deep into a major competition.

The exploits of the U-23s at the Olympics in Paris also demonstrated the Atlas Lions' strength in depth, while scoring 26 goals across six 'qualifiers' should be considered a statement of intent.