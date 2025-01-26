One year after Jurgen Klopp's exit news, how have Liverpool coped?

Open Extended Reactions

LIVERPOOL, England -- When Liverpool booked their place in last season's Carabao Cup final courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage (which sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory over Fulham) on Jan. 24, manager Jurgen Klopp couldn't stop smiling. "You can never take these things for granted," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Less than 48 hours later, those introspective words had added significance as, after eight extraordinary years in the Anfield dugout, with eight trophies (including the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League), Klopp announced he would step down as manager at the end of the season. Later it was revealed he would take a new job as Red Bull's global head of football.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff," he said. "I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy ... I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

The stunning announcement drew comparisons to the shocking departure of legendary Liverpool boss Bill Shankly in 1974, and almost immediately attention turned to how the Anfield club would fare without Klopp.

"He's a massive loss to Liverpool and he's a massive loss to the Premier League because there are very few like him, if any, like him in world football at this moment in time," former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports in March. "I wish he was not the Liverpool manager, and I can't wait for him to leave from a selfish perspective because I know whilst he's here, Liverpool stand a great chance of success."

Fast-forward to present day, however, and it seems whisperings of a post-Klopp demise were premature. Liverpool top the Premier League table, have won all seven of their games in the revamped Champions League, and are within 90 minutes of another Carabao Cup final if they can overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg vs. Tottenham early next month.

Under the stewardship of Arne Slot, who was brought in from Feyenoord last summer, the club have thus far avoided falling into a similar slump that followed the departure of other great Premier League managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) and Arsene Wenger (Arsenal).

"I want to give people wings," a revitalised Klopp said earlier this month at a news conference that marked the start of his Red Bull tenure.

The comment was, of course, a reference to the energy drink conglomerate's famous slogan. But, a year after the beginning of the end of Klopp's Anfield reign, it is fair to say that Liverpool -- thanks, in part, to their former manager's bold call -- are flying high.

Klopp's exit news greeted "like Royal funeral"

Jurgen Klopp was given a warm farewell in the summer, but news of his exit in January came as a shock. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Though news of Klopp's departure sent shockwaves through the football world, it was the efforts of his players that compelled him to depart.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification in the 2022-23 season, there had been speculation that Klopp might choose to leave Liverpool that summer. Such an idea, however, was inconceivable for the 57-year-old, who was determined to get the team back on track before his contract expired in 2026.

"For me, it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails," he said. "It was all I was thinking about. When I realised pretty early that happened, it's a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome."

Liverpool exceeded even Klopp's expectations, which consolidated his belief that it was time to pass the baton to someone else. Though he had told Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon of his decision to leave in November 2023, it wasn't until the following January -- less than an hour before the public announcement -- that Klopp relayed the news to his players in a team meeting at the AXA Training Centre.

In an age when every transfer and managerial reshuffle is documented in forensic detail online and in the media, it was one of football's best-kept secrets. The video confirming his exit was posted, without preamble, to the club's social media channels at 10.36 a.m. GMT on an otherwise unexceptional Friday morning, a decision that only served to heighten the collective sense of bewilderment.

"The whole feeling was just that it was deeply sad, and I remember doing some media stuff of the evening and the whole tone was like it was a Royal funeral," Neil Atkinson, CEO of The Anfield Wrap, told ESPN. "I just remember thinking: 'No, we can't have this' and then there was a sense of sheer defiance.

"I think that's the brilliance of Jurgen is that, from the day he arrived at Liverpool Football Club, he talked about wanting to leave the club in a better place than he'd found it and there could be no argument on Jan. 26 last year that he hadn't done that."

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool celebrate their win in the 2024 Carabao Cup. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

At first, the Klopp news had a galvanising effect as he urged fans and players to "squeeze every last drop" out of his last season in charge. In February, it looked as if the stage was set for a fairytale ending as his injury-ravaged side, comprising several homegrown talents, toppled Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. "There are longer careers than mine, but in more than 20 years, [it's] easily the most special trophy I ever won," Klopp said at a postgame news conference.

In March, right-back Conor Bradley -- one of the 42 academy graduates who received a senior debut from Klopp during his time at the club -- spoke effusively about the manager's impact and the squad's desire to mark his exit with more hardware. "We just want to win every trophy we can for him and give him the best send-off we can," he told TNT Sports after Liverpool's 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League.

Three days later, however, Liverpool's hopes of clinching an unprecedented Quadruple were quashed after a last-gasp defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup, while a stunning 3-1 aggregate reverse to Atalanta subsequently eliminated Klopp's side from the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage.

Liverpool's form then nosedived in the Premier League too. The club ended the season in third after winning just three of their last eight games in the competition.

"In this decisive area [the end of the season], we don't play positive football -- I blame myself absolutely for that," Klopp said in a news conference in April. "I don't know how it happened, but I am responsible for the mood the team is in."

The maelstrom of emotion inside Anfield was perhaps best encapsulated by the sight of Mohamed Salah -- arguably the poster boy of the Klopp era -- engaged in a touchline spat with his manager during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium. "If I speak today, there will be fire," the Egypt international said when quizzed on the incident after the game.

When Klopp officially bid farewell in May, however, it seemed his flame had truly burnt out. The time was right for all parties to try something new.

Liverpool "did their homework" on Slot

While the outside world concentrated its attention on Klopp during his final few months at the helm, Liverpool's hierarchy had to quickly set about finding his successor. Though the final decision ultimately rested with new sporting director Richard Hughes, whose appointment was confirmed last March, it was the club's analytics department -- led by William Spearman -- that was tasked with identifying the leading candidates.

Bayer Leverkusen boss (and former Liverpool midfield legend) Xabi Alonso was the most popular choice among supporters on account of the German team's outstanding form and the former Spain international's affinity with the club, whom he had represented with great distinction between 2004 and 2009. Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim -- now of Manchester United -- was also linked, but his determination to remain loyal to his tried and trusted 3-4-3 formation rendered him an incongruous fit.

Instead, Slot, who had led Feyenoord to the Dutch Eredivisie title in 2023, was viewed as the best man for the job.

"It was because of the data," Mikos Gouka, a reporter for Dutch newspaper AD and author of the book "Slot-bal," told ESPN. "The way Slot liked his team to play, the way he liked to develop young players, help young players progress to the national team. Liverpool did their homework, and they were impressed by the details they saw in his working. It wasn't just about his results, although they were good, it was his way of playing that was outstanding.

"Richard Hughes was already at Bournemouth when they signed [centre-back] Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord. Every time Bournemouth's scouts visited the club, they said there were a lot of players they were interested in. But Hughes said it is not about the players, it is about the manager. So, he knew before that he was a special coach."

Arne Slot has come in and taken Liverpool forward. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Those sentiments were echoed by Hughes last July, when he sat down alongside Slot for his official unveiling to the media.

"That philosophy, that playing style that attracted us to Arne is based on subjective footballing opinion and data as well, as you'd expect," Hughes said when asked what had compelled Liverpool to choose Slot. "In all the metrics, Arne's Feyenoord team came out really well.

"The way they played with real front-foot, attacking football, played with intelligence, played with passion, and I think those are all attributes that we would welcome here at Liverpool."

Despite Hughes' endorsement, Slot's arrival did not immediately seem to capture the collective imagination. But, for those in his homeland who had paid close attention to Slot's rise, there were no such reservations.

"We were a bit surprised when Liverpool signed Slot that a lot of people in England thought he wasn't the right guy," Gouka told ESPN. "I think that maybe had something to do with [former Ajax boss] Erik ten Hag not having done very well at Manchester United.

"Some people maybe thought he was the second Ten Hag but, in the Netherlands, his record at Feyenoord was so impressive that even fans of the other teams in the Dutch league were impressed by him and thought he would do well in the Premier League."

Though early doubts about Slot's credentials had taken root in some quarters of the Liverpool fan base, Klopp was quick to put on record his enthusiasm for the appointment. In his final address to the Anfield crowd last May, Klopp urged those inside the stadium to sing Slot's name.

"I think Jurgen chanting 'Arne Slot' on the last day of the season was the best gift he could have given us," Liverpool fan David Hamilton told ESPN. "Jurgen's approval of Arne coming into Liverpool made us feel happy, not that it was the end for Jurgen, but that we had a future. I was devastated when I heard Jurgen was leaving but then after that it felt like we had something to look forward to. If you'd have told me this time last year that we'd be top of the league and still in all of the cups, I'd have signed off on that."

Indeed, seven months later, the Liverpool supporters no longer need their former manager's encouragement to sing Slot's name.

Klopp still revered but no longer yearned for

It didn't take long for Slot to make an impression. During Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States last summer, midfielder Curtis Jones waxed lyrical about his new head coach, admitting that the Dutchman was already helping to bring the best out of him.

"He's amazing actually," Jones said in a news conference. "It's probably the happiest I've been in terms of a style of play that suits me and the lads we have in our team. I feel more in the past it was a little bit rushed, when we got the ball back it was a little bit too direct, I'd say. Now it will be at the point where he wants us to have all the ball and completely kill teams."

But it wasn't just on the training pitch where the differences between Slot and his predecessor quickly became clear. After Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in August 2024, the Dutchman was asked about his decision to withdraw defender Jarell Quansah at half-time.

"First thing I said is we don't have to speak about tactics if we lose so many duels and that was what we did," Slot told TNT Sports. "Not that Jarell lost every duel -- many of us lost too many duels. But I think we needed [Ibrahima] Konate to win these long balls in the air from their No.9."

Across Klopp's eight-year Anfield tenure, public critique of an individual's performance was rare. But, while the comments were described as "brutal" by Sky Sports pundit Neville, it is Slot's clear, no-nonsense approach that has endeared him to fans and players alike this season.

His adeptness at communicating effectively has been reflected on the pitch, with several members of the squad having noticeably developed under his stewardship. Forward Cody Gakpo and defender Konate are two of the players who have flourished this season, though it is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch -- signed by Klopp from Bayern Munich for €40m in the summer of 2023 -- who has benefitted most from Slot's arrival, progressing from bit-part player to arguably the most crucial cog in Liverpool's team.

"We are God-believing people, and we think God sent Arne to us and to Liverpool," the 22-year-old's dad, Ryan Gravenberch Sr., told ESPN in November. "Obviously he's Dutch so when he explains something to Ryan, he can understand it very clearly. He communicates superbly. The main thing he's said to Ryan is: 'I'm going to play you and so it is on you to maintain playing.' He was very clear about that and that has worked for both sides."

Indeed, Liverpool's form this season has been so impressive that it is hard to imagine any other coach could have made things work better. So far this term, Liverpool have lost only twice in all competitions, dispatching the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City with ease and establishing themselves as one of the most feared sides in Europe.

"I've been massively surprised how well Slot has done because you just thought there was going to be a dip," fan Andrew Rogerson, 57, told ESPN. "What it has done for me is proven what a good place Liverpool Football Club is in because it's almost as if anyone could come in now and succeed. I think Jurgen prepared us for that."

That this season's biggest frustration has been the lack of tangible progress made in contract negotiations with Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold (who are all available on a free transfer in the summer) is proof enough of how well things are going on the pitch, and Slot -- to his credit -- has handled the incessant barrage of questions about the futures of the trio admirably.

Klopp's departure undoubtedly played a part in holding up those negotiations, with the players having understandably been eager to ascertain the club's direction of travel without their talismanic manager. It is one of the few major headaches Slot has inherited from his predecessor, though the form of Van Dijk and Salah, in particular, is a testament to how well all parties have done to shut out the external noise.

"At this point we haven't achieved anything, but we are in a very good place and a place that other teams playing in both competitions wants to be in and is fighting for," Van Dijk said, when asked by ESPN this week to reflect on Liverpool's evolution over the past year. "We have to stay calm, and we will. If we have surprised ourselves, I don't know. I know this squad already for a couple of years so there are not many changes; obviously the biggest change is the manager and the staff and how he wants us to play and I think we adapted to that pretty quickly.

"I don't think there are major tweaks but what has been changed I think the boys have been doing brilliantly and that has been shown, and we have to keep that going until the end of the season and hopefully we can get the reward for that."

Indeed, the true litmus test of Slot's talents will be whether he is able to lead Liverpool to major silverware this season. Having dropped off at the end of last term, neither players nor fans need reminding that there is still a long way to go until the finish line, and there will surely be plenty more twists and turns for Slot to navigate in the months ahead.

The Dutchman's first January in the Premier League has been an instructive one, with Liverpool having dropped points to both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, as well as suffering a narrow defeat to Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. While the appointment of Slot's former Feyenoord colleague Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach has, for the most part, kept serious injuries at bay this term, Liverpool have at times looked tired, with some supporters bemoaning the head coach's lack of rotation.

Slot is also yet to be furnished with his own signings, with winger Federico Chiesa -- the sole arrival last summer -- having only played a supporting role this season. While it is Hughes who is now largely responsible for the club's transfer strategy, Slot will no doubt be judged on how the players he recruits in the months and years ahead fare under his management.

That said, the fact Klopp -- while still revered -- is no longer yearned for at Anfield is an achievement in itself, and one for which Slot deserves enormous credit. Though, if Liverpool do go on to win either the Premier League or Champions League this season, there is a school of thought that the victory will, in no small part, have been facilitated by Klopp's work.

"We were all devastated that Jurgen was leaving, and I don't think any of us expected Slot would come in and do the job he has," Juliana Hodgson, landlady of The Winchester Pub in Anfield, told ESPN. "I think Jurgen left the club in such a good place, with so many good players, and that's helped Slot a lot."

Atkinson adds: "If a peak Jurgen Klopp, who felt right within himself, had been Liverpool manager this season and still had the appetite for it, he could have been successful with this team. But he clearly didn't have the appetite for it. I do feel like the Liverpool 2.0 that Klopp talked about last season still holds sway. Klopp is so vindicated [for his decision to leave]. I think that what he did in terms of setting the club up for the next person was massive. It's a testament to him."