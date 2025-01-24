Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool star Diogo Jota heaped praise on Mohamed Salah in an exclusive interview with ESPN, saying he should be considered one of the greatest players in the club's history.

Jota said that while it is difficult to compare players from different eras, Salah should be regarded as a club legend.

"It's a struggle to compare times [generations] to be honest. It's so different, but for sure it needs to be in that conversation," Jota said, speaking at the launch of the new Adidas Predator.

Jota has battled a muscle injury this season that saw him miss an extended spell of action, although he has still managed to score five goals in 13 Premier League games as Liverpool head up the table in manager Arne Slot's first season in charge.

Jota's most recent goal came in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest earlier this month, but a shoulder injury saw him miss the following against Brentford.

However, Slot has said it is not a major setback and the Portugal international will be "back within weeks, not months."

