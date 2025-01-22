Open Extended Reactions

Virgil van Dijk has said Liverpool can use the disappointment of last season to help propel them to silverware this term.

Liverpool fell away in the title race during the final weeks of last season, ultimately finishing third, and crashed out of the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage.

However, Arne Slot's side now find themselves in a commanding position, with a six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table and a flawless record in the revamped Champions League, and Van Dijk is confident that last season's learnings can help the team as they continue to battle on all fronts.

"I think you have to learn from difficult moments and moments that don't go your way," he said after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Lille. "Most of the guys in the dressing room now have experienced last year and that should make you better, make you aware of how to deal with certain situations and circumstances, and you should be better equipped. Let's see.

"At the moment I am looking at our team and we are very calm, we are working our socks off each and every day, each and every game, and we need everyone fit, healthy and in form and that's the aim. Going into every game with the mentality it is game-by-game. That's how it's always been the case. It's a nice ride, I think you should enjoy it as well and I will definitely do it."

Liverpool's impressive form this season is such that they have recently been dubbed the "best team in the world" by Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, with Lille striker Jonathan David echoing those sentiments after Tuesday's game.

"I think it sort of gives confirmation we are on the right track," Van Dijk said. "We work in every game so hard to be a very difficult team to beat.

"When other managers are giving you praise for not only the way you attack but defend as well as a group and the bodies you get back behind the ball that is only a good sign and credit to all the hard work each and everyone has been putting in. That's the only thing we should take from it and other than that it is just focussing on doing it and staying consistent."