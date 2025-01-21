Open Extended Reactions

Erling Haaland has said Manchester City's battle to overturn the 115 Premier League charges for financial breaches had no influence over his decision to sign a new nine-and-a-half year contract because he is "confident the club know what they're doing."

City, who deny all charges, could be hit with a huge fine and massive points deduction -- they could also face the unlikely prospect of expulsion from the Premier League -- if their case is dismissed by the three-person panel that oversaw the hearing between September and mid-December.

Despite the uncertainty hanging over City, Haaland stunned the football world by committing himself to his new contract, which is the longest deal ever agreed by a major club.

Speaking to reporters in Paris ahead of Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes, Haaland said the 115 charges were not on his mind when he signed his contract.

"I haven't thought of that or anything," Haaland said when asked whether he would have a "way out" if City lost their legal fight against the Premier League.

"I'm confident that the club know what they're doing.

Erling Haaland signed a nine-and-a-half year contract with Man City. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"In the end, I really don't think I should speak too much about this because I've [only] been here for two-and-a-half years. I'm confident that the club knows what they're doing.

"Of course it [contract length] is a bit unusual. It's not normal. That's also something I like. In the end it felt good for both parties. It was an easy choice."

Haaland's decision to commit his future to City appears to have ruled out the prospect of a move to Spain or Italy during his peak years. The Norway international will be 34 when his contract expires at the Etihad.

Prior to his move to City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland's father Alfie -- a former City player -- said that the forward would likely play in all of Europe's top leagues during his career.

But Erling Haaland said that he feels at home at City and his new deal is the clear symbol of his happiness at the club.

"Those are his words, not mine," Haaland said when told of his father's comments about playing in several leagues.

"I think when I signed for City I felt like it was home. I really meant it.

"I feel so happy, my family is so happy. In the end that is what I wanted. The people I spoke with made me convinced that this was the right choice.

"In the end, when I spoke with people we came to this and it felt really good. I really look forward to spending so many more years in Manchester, it's going to be amazing.

"I feel like a really positive energy in the club. It's been a hard period, everyone knows that. We've trained really good, we're over that now and we're looking ahead, look forward to tomorrow."

When Haaland was asked if he "regretted" that the new contract ruled out the likelihood of a move to Real Madrid, he reiterated his commitment to City.

"I just signed a nine-year deal, what do you want me to say?" Haaland said.

"Of course I'm happy. I'm super happy with my choice and looking forward to many years in Manchester."

Haaland, meanwhile, said that a new sleeping routine has helped him play in his every game for City so far this season.

"I'm taking good care of my body," he said.

"I try to do everything I can to be available for the club, the team. It's been going really well this season. It's not easy because of so many games, but it's about taking care of your body and getting the right amount of sleep, eating the right things.

"I've probably changed a few things. I started measuring my sleep to make sure I was sleeping well and that was true. I've done that differently this season."