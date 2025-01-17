Erling Haaland has a message to all defenders after the 24-year-old signed a new long term deal at Man City. (2:37)

A version of this article was first published in June 2020 and has been updated.

Erling Haaland has signed a lucrative new 9½-year contract, until 2034, which will see him stay at Manchester City for what is likely to be his whole career.

The exact numbers involved have not been made public by City, but sources have told ESPN that it is among the most lucrative contracts in soccer history. Although the 24-year-old striker, who has 111 goals in 126 games for the club, wouldn't be the first footballer to eventually come to regret signing an overly-lengthy deal and he won't be the last.

Here's a selection from recent times of some of the biggest contracts ever handed out in Europe, and how they turned out.

Athletic Club love to offer out long-term deals, given their transfer policy only allows them to sign players who are linked to the Basque region of Spain.

RANK: HIT

Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal), 8 years

Fabregas signed an eight-year contract with Arsenal in 2006, as Arsene Wenger wanted to build his post-Invincibles team around the young Spain midfielder.

Aged 19 at the time, Fabregas gave five good years to the Gunners before the magnetic pull of his DNA took him back to Barcelona in 2011. Although that move didn't really work out.

RANK: HIT

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), 8½ years

When it comes to the longest active contracts in world football, Chelsea currently have nine of the top 12 players listed on their books.

Ukraine winger Mudryk arrived in January 2023 after completing a €70m (plus €30m in add-ons) transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk. He was reportedly hoping to join Arsenal at one point but the offer of a lucrative 8½-year contract from the Blues was understandably enough to sway his judgement.

Unfortunately, the speedy forward has yet to win over his doubters after failing to impress during a sporadic string of first-team cameos. And as if things weren't going badly enough, Mudryk also hasn't featured for Chelsea since early December after being provisionally suspended by the FA over an ongoing drug test issue.

RANK: MISS

Chelsea went big in their efforts to prize Palmer from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and eventually got the young forward on board with a seven-year contract. Palmer proved an instant hit by scoring 25 goals during a successful debut season at Stamford Bridge which then concluded with the club hurriedly agreeing to tack another two years on the end of the 22-year-old's mega-deal, thus extending it to nine years.

Fernandez impressed with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and Chelsea made him the most expensive player in British football history in a €121m transfer designed to keep him tied to the club up until the summer of 2031. It's fair to say that the midfielder got off to a slightly underwhelming start at Stamford Bridge, given his lofty billing as the fifth most-expensive player of all time, but there has been tangible improvement since.

The same goes for Jackson, who has started to hit the net with more regularity after arriving from Villarreal and signing an initial eight-year deal, before penning another two years on top.

Other players currently on Chelsea's books with contractual obligations of seven years and above include Pedro Neto, Renato Veiga, Moises Caceido, Filip Jorgensen and Aaron Anselmino.

RANK: HIT

Lionel Messi (Barcelona), 9 years

Messi signed nine different contracts during his time at Barcelona (the picture below is from 2014), but the longest was the nine-year deal he agreed in September 2005, a matter of months after breaking through into the first team.

Messi was signed up until 2014 and doubled his wages in the process, but we think it's safe to say that Barca definitely got more than their money's worth as the Argentina legend quickly ascended to greatness.

RANK: HIT

