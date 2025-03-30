What will Berta bring to Arsenal? What transfer moves does he need to make?

Open Extended Reactions

This article was first published on March 9 and has been updated.

Arsenal have announced that former Atlético Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta has joined the club, but who is he and what does he need to do right away?

The Gunners announced in November that Edu had resigned from his role as sporting director at the Emirates, with sources telling ESPN's James Olley that the Brazilian had been approached by Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis to lead their multiclub group with an offer that would include a considerably increased salary.

Berta, 53, was in talks to join AC Milan after leaving Atlético in December, but those discussions broke down, and has now replaced Edu. Sources said Arsenal had also shown interest in former Manchester United recruitment chief Dan Ashworth and Roberto Olabe, who will leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

Who is Andrea Berta?

Berta, who has been linked with a number of executive roles in the Premier League and his native Italy over the years, spent 12 years at Atlético, making him one of the longest-serving sporting directors at the elite level in European football.

During his time in Madrid, he struck up an extremely close relationship with CEO (and part owner) Miguel Angel Gil Marin and head coach Diego Simeone. While he has been shielded from the tumultuous process of replacing a head coach, by virtue of Simeone's 13-year tenure, he has to come to Simeone's defense whenever Atlético have suffered poor spells.

Berta conducts most of his work in private and doesn't appear excessively in the media, while any new signings are often brought in without much of a preceding public buildup (the signing of Chelsea's Conor Gallagher aside).

Though Atlético make the occasional move for an up-and-coming youngster -- such as Arthur Vermeeren for €18m in January 2024 (he made a permanent move to RB Leipzig a year later, after an initial loan) -- they tend to go for tried-and-tested players with a good work ethic, physicality and intensity, as that is the Simeone blueprint. -- Tor-Kristian Karlsen

Former Atlético Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta has moved to Arsenal. Mike Egerton - EMPICS

Key skills

Berta has a lot of experience of completing complex deals at the top end of European football, with Gallagher's €42m move from Chelsea and Julián Álvarez's €75m transfer from Manchester City the two most recent examples.

A banker by trade, Berta has a lot of financial nous and that should come in handy when trying to navigate the Premier League's rules. -- Karlsen

Transfer focus

Best signings: Goalkeeper Jan Oblak moved to Atlético from Benfica for just €4m in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the best in the world.

Antoine Griezmann was allowed to join Barcelona for €120m, but Atlético re-signed him for around €20m and he has been the club's top scorer over the past two seasons.

Midfielder Rodri was snapped up from Villarreal for €25m in 2019 and played a single season before moving to Manchester City for around €70m, which is quite a decent profit. He went on to win the Ballon d'Or last year.

Worst signings: The €126m signing of Benfica forward João Félix (now at Chelsea, on loan at Milan) in 2019 shows that Berta doesn't always get it right.

Atlético spent over €60m to bring in France forward Thomas Lemar from Monaco but he has not lived up to that pricetag and has struggled with injury.

A €58m outlay to bring striker Álvaro Morata to the club permanently in 2020 saw him leave within the year for a two-year loan to Juventus, while Diego Costa's return in 2017 for over €55m was a mistake as the combative striker managed just 19 goals in five years. -- ESPN

play 2:27 Nicol: Arsenal won't win major titles without a striker Steve Nicol reflects on Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

Priority tasks at Arsenal

Backup goalkeeper: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will want a backup to David Raya, as Neto's loan from Bournemouth will expire at the end of the season. Reports have linked them with a €25m move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García.

Central midfielder: The futures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are up in the air as both players are out of contract at the end of the season. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal have made a move to sign Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for around €60m, while they will battle Manchester City to sign teenage Norway midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.

Striker: Long-term injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus showed how much Arsenal need another attacking player this season and, having kept their powder dry in January after a bid to sign Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins was rejected, they should sign one in the summer.

Berta brought Brazil forward Matheus Cunha to Atlético, and the Gunners are reported to be interested in him now he is at Wolves. However, sources said that the club's preferred target is RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, 21, and he could be allowed to leave for a fee of around €70m.

The Gunners have also long held an interest in Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, who has a release clause in the region of €60m, and have previously explored a move for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. But if Newcastle gave any indication they would let Alexander Isak go, Arsenal would be keen. -- James Olley